Harriet darts through to the second round at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harriet darts through to the second round at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Harriet Dart progressed into the second round of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harriet Dart progressed into the second round of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harriet Dart was the first British winner on day two of this year’s Wimbledon after she produced an accomplished display to beat Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan in straight-sets.

First up on Court 18, Dart had to be patient against the world number 95 and survived an hour’s rain delay before she claimed a 6-4 6-0 win.

It could set up a second-round tie with compatriot and familiar foe Katie Boulter, who is set to face Tatjana Maria later on Tuesday.

Harriet Dart smiles at the crowd as she goes to pick up her bag after her victory
Harriet Dart did not hang around after the match restarted following a rain delay (Zac Goodwin/PA)

This was Dart’s ninth match of a productive grass-court season after a fine run to the quarter-finals in Eastbourne, but an early double-fault hinted at nerves.

A 99mph ace helped settle the 27-year-old from Hampstead and chances started to be created on Bai’s serve, with two break points squandered in the eighth game not long after the umpire asked a ball girl to collect a champagne cork from the lawn.

After a superb forehand winner clinched an important hold from deuce at 5-4, Dart broke Bai to take the opener despite light drizzle failing across SW19.

The impetus was with the British number two now, playing under the watchful eye of Anne Keothavong and LTA chief Iain Bates, and a wonderful cross-court winner forced an early break at the start of the second.

Dart’s momentum was checked after five games in a row when the rain started to get heavier and play was suspended at 12.11pm.

An hour’s delay followed but it failed to knock the Londoner off her stride with an excellent return winner arrowed down the line securing another break for Dart.

Victory was sealed when Bai double-faulted to suffer a bagel as Dart booked her place in the second round of Wimbledon with an impressive 78-minute triumph.