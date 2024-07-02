Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30million

By Press Association
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has joined Chelsea for around £30million (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea have signed Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30million.

The 25-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is reunited with Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca, having worked together last season.

Although the Foxes have lost one of their key players, the transfer will help significantly in their attempts to stay within the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The fee is recorded as pure profit as the midfielder came through the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

He made 120 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 17 goals, 12 of which came last season as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

He wrote on Instagram: “Well what can I say? What a journey it’s been. 17 years of my life devoted to this club and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I’ll never forget.

“When we were relegated in the 22/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that.

“I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn’t happen.

“I’m very proud of what we achieved together last season – creating memories of a lifetime for us all. But bigger than that, hopefully going some way to righting the wrongs of that relegation season.”

Leicester are interested in signing Chelsea’s Michael Golding in a separate deal, the PA news agency understands.