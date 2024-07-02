Southampton boss Russell Martin signs new three-year contract

Southampton boss Russell Martin has signed a new contract that will keep him at St Mary’s Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Martin led the Saints back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley in May.

Martin told the club’s official website: “I’d like to thank [the owners] for showing that commitment and for really believing in us and what we’ve done and the support they’ve given us so far and I’m really looking forward to continuing the journey, because it’s been an amazing year.

We're delighted to confirm Russell Martin and his coaching staff have signed new contracts with the club 😇 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 2, 2024

“I feel like we’ve all learned so much as a club, as a group. I feel like there’s so much to be excited about that when we first discussed it there was not even a question from myself or the coaches about what to do.”

Martin, whose backroom staff have also been given new deals, led his side to a fourth-place finish in the regular season on the back of a remarkable 25-match unbeaten run.

Chairman Henrik Kraft said: “We were confident when Russell was appointed that he would be an excellent fit for the club and his first 12 months here have certainly shown that to be the case.”