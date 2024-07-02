Southampton boss Russell Martin signs new three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southampton boss Russell Martin signs new three-year contract

By Press Association
Russell Martin has signed a new three-year contract at Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Russell Martin has signed a new three-year contract at Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

Southampton boss Russell Martin has signed a new contract that will keep him at St Mary’s Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Martin led the Saints back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley in May.

Martin told the club’s official website: “I’d like to thank [the owners] for showing that commitment and for really believing in us and what we’ve done and the support they’ve given us so far and I’m really looking forward to continuing the journey, because it’s been an amazing year.

“I feel like we’ve all learned so much as a club, as a group. I feel like there’s so much to be excited about that when we first discussed it there was not even a question from myself or the coaches about what to do.”

Martin, whose backroom staff have also been given new deals, led his side to a fourth-place finish in the regular season on the back of a remarkable 25-match unbeaten run.

Chairman Henrik Kraft said: “We were confident when Russell was appointed that he would be an excellent fit for the club and his first 12 months here have certainly shown that to be the case.”