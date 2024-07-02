Novak Djokovic shows no ill effects of surgery as he strolls into round two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic shows no ill effects of surgery as he strolls into round two

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic won in less than two hours against Vit Kopriva (Mike EgertonPA)
Novak Djokovic proved once again that he should never be written off after cruising to victory on Centre Court just 27 days after a knee operation.

The 37-year-old’s chances of featuring at Wimbledon looked all but impossible when he went under the knife in Paris last month for surgery on a torn meniscus.

But a 6-1 6-2 6-2 first-round stroll against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva demonstrated to the doubters that not only is Djokovic fit, but he is also determined to at least challenge for title number eight at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory
Novak Djokovic eased through (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting a grey knee support – not exactly consistent with Wimbledon’s all-white policy – Djokovic charged through the first set in only 34 minutes.

The knee was tested when in the second Djokovic had to fully stretch his right leg to keep the ball in play, letting out a trademark roar when he subsequently won the point.

With one seven-time champion watching another – snooker superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan was in Djokovic’s box – the Serbian completed what was probably the perfect opening work-out in less than two hours.

“Very good,” he said. “I’m very pleased with the way I felt on the court. Obviously coming into this year was different circumstances because of the knee, and didn’t know how everything would unfold on the court. I’m extremely glad about the way I felt and the way I played.

Ronnie O’Sullivan watches on from the Wimbledon crowd
Ronnie O’Sullivan was watching on (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I tried to really focus on the game and not think too much about the knee. I’ve done everything possible in the last three-and-a-half weeks. If it was any other tournament I probably wouldn’t have risked it – but I love Wimbledon.”

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, last month’s French Open runner-up, began his latest challenge for a maiden grand slam title with a 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz dropped the first set to Moldovan Radu Albot but went through in four, but sixth seed Andrey Rublev suffered a shock exit to grand slam debutant Francisco Comesana.

Andrey Rublev hits a forehand
Andrey Rublev is out of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The combustible Russian at one point smashed his racket against his own thigh six times as he slumped to a 6-4 5-7 6-2 7-6 (5) defeat.

He said: “I would not do it if I was able to hit the racket on the floor. Because we’re not allowed to hit them with the grass.

“I don’t know why in that moment, I couldn’t take it any more. I needed to let emotions out.”