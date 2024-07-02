Katie Boulter beats Tatjana Maria to set up a battle of Britain with Harriet Dart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter beats Tatjana Maria to set up a battle of Britain with Harriet Dart

By Press Association
Katie Boulter celebrates her victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Boulter celebrates her victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katie Boulter recovered from a poor start to beat former Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria in straight sets and set up an all-British second-round tie with Harriet Dart.

Boulter, seeded for the first time at the Championships, was 4-1 down inside quarter of an hour on Court Three, but showed trademark gutsiness to fight back and edge the opener on a tie-break.

Breaks were traded at the start of the second before Boulter decisively claimed another in the 12th game to earn a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory in two hours and seven minutes.

Home favourite Boulter had backed herself to embrace the pressure of being British number one and the 32nd seed at the All England Club, but was broken immediately.

Experienced grass-court specialist Maria won 10 points in a row early in the first set and after 13 minutes it was 4-1 to the German.

It was a far from ideal start from Boulter, fresh from another victory in Nottingham and a run to the last eight in Eastbourne and with grandfather Brian among those in the crowd watching.

A lengthy sixth game built up Boulter’s confidence before a number of booming forehands landed to get the break back.

Katie Boulter roars in celebration
Katie Boulter roars in celebration (Goodwin/PA)

The clash of styles with Boulter’s power versus Maria’s deft touches produced several break point chances, but the opener went to a tie-break, which the 27-year-old from Leicestershire clinched in 56 minutes.

Maria, a surprise semi-finalist in SW19 two years ago, immediately broke at the start of the second.

However, Boulter, with boyfriend Alex De Minaur now in attendance after his first-round win, hit back with a break of her own before another tie-break appeared on the horizon.

The world number 29 had other ideas and a sweetly struck backhand winner on Boulter’s first match point sent her through to the last 16 with a seventh main-draw victory at Wimbledon.

Next up is British number two Dart, who lost a close encounter to Boulter in Nottingham last month.

“Playing a Brit in the UK on the grass is never an easy draw and I’m expecting an absolute battle,” Boulter said in her on-court interview.