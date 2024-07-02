Donyell Malen’s late double steers Netherlands past Romania at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donyell Malen’s late double steers Netherlands past Romania at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Donyell Malen struck twice as the Netherlands saw off Romania (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Donyell Malen struck twice as the Netherlands saw off Romania (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Donyell Malen struck twice late on as the Netherlands reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the dominant Dutch after 20 minutes but Ronald Koeman’s side spurned a host of chances before finally making victory certain.

Malen eased nerves with a close-range finish seven minutes from time and wrapped up a deserved success after a fine run in stoppage time.

Romania made the brighter start with Dennis Man going close but Gakpo changed the game with his third goal of the tournament.

The Liverpool forward finished well as he cut inside from the left and lashed a low right-foot shot inside Florin Nita’s near post.

The Netherlands threatened more as Tijjani Reijnders had a powerful effort blocked by Radu Dragusin and Stefan De Vrij headed narrowly wide.

Dragusin did brilliantly to clear a dangerous Denzel Dumfries ball but Romania were fortunate when Xavi Simons shot wide after Bogdan Racovitan lost possession.

The Netherlands were almost made to regret those misses as Denis Dragus shot at Bart Verbruggen and they wasted further opportunities after the break.

Memphis Depay and Malen both failed to make clean contact in a goalmouth scramble and Virgil Van Dijk headed against the post.

Gakpo forced a good save from Nita and then had a close-range effort ruled out for offside before Depay went close from a free-kick and Joey Veerman missed by inches.

Romania felt hard done to when play was pulled back for a foul by Denis Alibec as Nicolae Stanciu broke away but Malen finished the game with his late double.