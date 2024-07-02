Wimbledon day two: Murray withdraws from singles but Djokovic and Boulter win

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon singles career ended in the disappointment of a late withdrawal before Marketa Vondrousova’s title defence in the women’s draw lasted just 67 minutes.

Two-time All England Club champion Murray will turn his attention to an appearance in the doubles competition alongside older brother Jamie after running out of time in his recovery following back surgery.

Vondrousova’s shock exit to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro was followed on Centre Court by a routine win for Novak Djokovic, while British players Harriet Dart, Jacob Fearnley, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper also progressed on a rain-affected day two of the championships.

Tweet of the day

Andy – we’re sorry to hear you won’t be playing singles this year. But we are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/rB7onqfirX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024

Picture of the day

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court (Mike Egerton/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Harriet Dart beat Bai Zhuoxuan 6-4 6-0

Katie Boulter beat Tatjana Maria 7-6 (6) 7-5

Jacob Fearnley beat Alejandro Moro Canas 7-5 6-4 7-6 (12)

Cameron Norrie beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5 7-5 6-3

Jack Draper beat EliasYmer 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

Shot of the day

Who else, but Jack Draper 🇬🇧 This ice cool forehand winner is the Play of the Day, presented by @BarclaysUK 🧊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AsInH6sDD5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024

Stat of the day

2 – For the second time in the Open Era the reigning Women's Singles Wimbledon champion lost in the opening round of the event after Steffi Graf in 1994. Thunder.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/ctCxtaOZ8q — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 2, 2024

Mouth-watering second-round match-ups

Katie Boulter, pictured, will face compatriot Harriet Dart in round two of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

At least two home favourites will be in the third round of the singles draws after Tuesday’s results set up a pair of eye-catching all-British showdowns.

British number one Boulter will take on Dart in the women’s competition, while Draper comes up against Norrie just over a fortnight since dethroning him as his country’s leading men’s player.

Elsewhere, wild card Fearnley faces a daunting clash against seven-time champion Djokovic.