5 memorable British Grand Prix races staged at Silverstone

By Press Association
Nigel Mansell (left to right) Lewis Hamilton Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher have all won the British Grand Prix (David Jones/David Davies/David Jones/Owen Humphreys/PA)
Silverstone will this week play host to the British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five key races staged at the Northamptonshire venue.

1987

Nigel Mansell
Nigel Mansell celebrated victory at the 1987 British Grand Prix (PA Archive)

Nigel Mansell was forced to pit for a new set of tyres after reporting vibrations on his Williams. With 30 laps remaining he was the best part of half-a-minute behind his team-mate and fierce rival Nelson Piquet.

The chase appeared impossible but, spurred on by his home crowd, Mansell smashed the lap record on nine occasions before catching and passing Piquet after an exquisite move at Stowe with only two laps left.

The home crowd was euphoric and Mansell responded by leaping out of his Williams and kissing the tarmac.

1994

Damon Hill (right) and Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher (right) sprayed Damon Hill with champagne before he was later disqualified from the race (PA Archive)

Michael Schumacher illegally overtook pole-sitter Damon Hill on the parade lap and was punished with a stop-and-go penalty – which he ignored.

He was hit with a black flag – which should have resulted in his instant disqualification – but Schumacher kept driving before eventually serving his stop-and-go punishment on lap 27.

Hill went on to claim a crucial victory and was presented the winner’s trophy by Princess Diana. Schumacher finished second, but he was later disqualified and banned for two races.

1998

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher won the 1998 British Grand Prix in the pit-lane (PA Archive)

Schumacher was at the centre of controversy four years later after winning, while stationary in the pit-lane.

Mika Hakkinen led from the start, but as the rain fell and conditions deteriorated, the Finn lost control of his McLaren and spun.

The safety car was deployed, and while Hakkinen remained in the race, he had sustained damage to his front wing. His 40-second lead was wiped out and Schumacher looked odds-on to win.

However, Schumacher had illegally passed Alexander Wurz under a yellow flag, which resulted in a stop-and-go penalty. But the haphazard stewards only announced his punishment with two laps left.

At the end of the final lap, Schumacher entered the pits to serve his penalty, but the German had already crossed the start-finish line and won the race. The bizarre result stood, despite McLaren’s protests.

2008

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton celebrated after winning the 2008 British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton arrived at his home race fourth in the drivers’ standings but left on top after storming to victory in one of his outstanding performances.

In torrential rain, Hamilton blitzed the field, finishing the race almost 70 seconds ahead of second-placed Nick Heidfeld and lapped the entire pack up to third. Hamilton’s championship rival Felipe Massa spun five times.

2021

Hamilton sent Max Verstappen into the wall at Copse following a devastating 180mph collision.

Verstappen was taken to hospital with concussion, while Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty.

Hamilton served his punishment and fought back through the field, passing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final laps to take a remarkable, if not controversial, victory.