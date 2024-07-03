Colombia coach says his side took ‘step forward’ in 1-1 draw with Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colombia coach says his side took ‘step forward’ in 1-1 draw with Brazil

By Press Association
Colombia’s goalkeeper David Ospina fails to stop a free kick from Brazil’s Raphinha (Tony Avelar/AP)
Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina fails to stop a free kick from Brazil's Raphinha (Tony Avelar/AP)

Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo said his side took “another step forward” in their 1-1 draw with Brazil to close out the Copa America group stage.

A free kick for Brazil’s Raphinha resulted in an early goal at the 12-minute mark, but it was matched by Colombia’s Daniel Munoz in the dying moments of the first half.

The result ensured both teams progressed to the quarter-finals, with Colombia – who topped group D ahead of Brazil – facing Panama on Sunday, while Brazil take on Uruguay on the same day.

It also meant Colombia advanced out of the group stage with two wins and a draw.

Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma, right, embraces goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Colombia tied with Brazil (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

Speaking after the match, Lorenzo said his side has continued to improve through each match of the tournament.

“This was a match that we all wanted to have our strong moments of play, and I think we have taken another step forward,” he said.

“With Brazil, you cannot be careless not even one second.

“There’s a sense of satisfaction after playing such a strong opponent. Now we need to think about Panama.”

Brazil needed to avoid a loss to guarantee their ticket to the knockout stage after only managing a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

A lacklustre second half was almost brought back to life by another brilliant free kick from Raphina, but he could not find his target this time around.

Colombia then missed an opportunity to put the game to bed, with Rafael Borre shooting the ball well over the crossbar – even though he had the chance at an open goal and an easy tap-in.