Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal weighing move for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori

By Press Association
Arsenal reportedly face competition from Juventus for Riccardo Calafiori (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal reportedly face competition from Juventus for Riccardo Calafiori (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly considering throwing their hat in the ring for breakout Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori. According to The Telegraph, Gunners management are among those who have taken notice of the 22-year-old Bologna player during Italy’s Euro 2024 campaign. Juventus are currently tipped to be leading the chase for Calafiori’s signature.

Burnley v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Turf Moor
Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Nottingham Post reports Newcastle are interested in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. The Magpies are said to view the 22-year-old as an ideal replacement for Miguel Almiron, who has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

And the Liverpool Echo, citing Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, says Liverpool are among a host of clubs to to have made enquiries into the standing of Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matthijs de Ligt: The Bayern Munich defender is interested in a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

Joshua Zirkzee: Calciomercato reports the Red Devils have made a move to sign the Bologna forward.