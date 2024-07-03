Merih Demiral and Mert Gunok send Turkey into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Merih Demiral and Mert Gunok send Turkey into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

By Press Association
Merih Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)
Merih Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)

Mert Gunok’s injury-time wonder save sealed Turkey’s place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after a breathless 2-1 win over Austria in Leipzig.

Two goals from defender Merih Demiral had put his side well in command before Michael Gregoritsch reduced the deficit on the hour mark to set up a frantic finale.

Christoph Baumgartner’s late header deep into added time looked to have sent the tie into extra-time but Gunok somehow palmed away his effort to spark jubilant celebrations in the Turkish ranks.

Demiral’s opener with just 57 seconds on the clock paved the way for a frantic first quarter of an hour in which both sides had plenty of chances to seize control of the game.

The Al-Ahli player slammed a deflected corner from the superb Arda Guler into the roof of the net but Austria had a quick chance to level through Baumgartner, who was denied by Gunok for the first time on the night.

Baumgartner and Philipp Lienhart came close again for the Austrians, but Turkey were proving a persistent danger from set-plays and Demiral came close to adding a second when he headed over the bar from six yards.

Austria responded well after the interval with Gregoritsch shooting wide then the mercurial Marko Arnautovic forcing another strong stop from the busy Gunok.

But just when Austria looked to be getting a grip on proceedings they were hit against the run of play, with Guler once again the provider to set up Demiral who powered his second past Patrick Pentz.

Austria rallied and Gregoritsch gave his side hope when he converted after Sabitzer’s cross from the right was deflected into his path.

Baumgartner missed a series of half-chances and Austria’s urgency almost cost them when Baris Alper Yilmaz burst clear and drove a late effort at Pentz – before Gunok stepped in to seal Turkey’s trip to Berlin to face the Netherlands.