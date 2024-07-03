Full England squad train as they gear up for Switzerland showdown at Euro 2024

England’s full squad trained on Wednesday as they stepped up preparations for Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate’s group had a day off on Tuesday as they enjoyed some rest and recovery following the 2-1 extra-time last-16 triumph against Slovakia.

England returned to training on Wednesday lunchtime, with all 26 players taking part at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base.

Stepping up our Switzerland preparation 💪 Join us live from basecamp in Germany as all 26 #ThreeLions players step out to training… https://t.co/EJ92EvFx2l — England (@England) July 3, 2024

Luke Shaw took part in the session as he looks to feature for the first time for either club or country since mid-February.

The Manchester United left-back has been recovering from hamstring issues and will face the media on Wednesday afternoon.