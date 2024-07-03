Full England squad train as they gear up for Switzerland showdown at Euro 2024 By Press Association July 3 2024, 11:38am July 3 2024, 11:38am Share Full England squad train as they gear up for Switzerland showdown at Euro 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5029557/full-england-squad-train-as-they-gear-up-for-switzerland-showdown-at-euro-2024/ Copy Link England manager Gareth Southgate oversees Wednesday’s training session (Adam Davy/PA). England’s full squad trained on Wednesday as they stepped up preparations for Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland. Gareth Southgate’s group had a day off on Tuesday as they enjoyed some rest and recovery following the 2-1 extra-time last-16 triumph against Slovakia. England returned to training on Wednesday lunchtime, with all 26 players taking part at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base. Stepping up our Switzerland preparation 💪Join us live from basecamp in Germany as all 26 #ThreeLions players step out to training… https://t.co/EJ92EvFx2l— England (@England) July 3, 2024 Luke Shaw took part in the session as he looks to feature for the first time for either club or country since mid-February. The Manchester United left-back has been recovering from hamstring issues and will face the media on Wednesday afternoon.