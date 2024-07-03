Sonay delight at Wimbledon as British number nine Kartal stuns Clara Burel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sonay delight at Wimbledon as British number nine Kartal stuns Clara Burel

By Press Association
Sonay Kartal’s Wimbledon run continued (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sonay Kartal’s Wimbledon run continued (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sonay Kartal weathered a second-set wobble to storm into the Wimbledon third round for the first time and set up a plum tie with Coco Gauff after she beat Clara Burel 6-3 5-7 6-3.

Kartal had to qualify for this year’s Championships after she had battled with undisclosed health problems for much of the past year, but she put those issues to one side to produce an excellent career-best victory against 29th seed Sorana Cirstea on Monday.

It set up a showdown with world number 45 Burel and Kartal recovered from losing a 3-0 lead in set two to edge the decider and become the first home player through to the last-32 at the All England Club.

The British number nine was back on Court Three a year after her straight-sets defeat to Madison Keys, when she only won three games.

Rain initially halted her shot at redemption with a two-hour delay followed by another intermittent shower after seven minutes of action.

Kartal had to save break points in each of her first two service games once play resumed and they proved crucial as the 22-year-old seized upon a string of double-faults by Burel to break and move 4-2 up.

Burel arrived in London after four consecutive first-round exits and struggled to outlast Kartal in several lengthy rallies before the world number 298 clinched the opener with a trademark forehand winner.

Sonay Kartal waves to the crowd
Sonay Kartal is through to the third round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kartal, who was Emma Raducanu’s big rival as a junior, claimed another break at the start of the next set before a second followed with Burel seeming out-of-sorts.

The biggest threat to the Briton appeared the weather with more drizzle in the air, but as the sun pierced through the clouds, Burel started to swing freely and land her shots.

A break back was secured before a sumptuous volley from the French player got the score back to 4-4 and while Kartal showed heart to save four set points, a decider was required.

Clara Burel sits with her towel covering her face
Clara Burel could not fight back against the British number nine (Mike Egerton/PA)

The third set stayed on serve until a decisive fifth game, which went the way of the Brighton right-hander after another booming forehand clipped the net cord and landed on Burel’s side.

Kartal would not be denied this time and pencilled in a clash with US Open champion Gauff with a deft volley at the net to earn a standing ovation as the first female British qualifier to make round three since 1997.

“Today is a really special day for me,” Kartal said. “Monday was a high but I’ve topped that today.”