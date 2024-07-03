Carlos Alcaraz overcomes slow start to sail into Wimbledon third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes slow start to sail into Wimbledon third round

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz is safely through to the third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz is safely through to the third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz survived a first-set wobble before racing into the Wimbledon third round.

The defending champion from Spain was broken twice by Australian world number 69 Aleksandar Vukic after serving for the opening set.

Vukic, 28, had form for upsetting the Spaniard, having beaten the then 17-year-old in French Open qualifying four years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand on his way to victory
Carlos Alcaraz on his way to victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But there was to be no repeat as Alcaraz managed to break back to force a tie-break, which he dominated, and never looked back.

The 21-year-old went on to register a 7-6 (5) 6-2 6-2 victory, spending just an hour and 48 minutes on Court One.

“I’m really happy about my performance today,” he said. “The first set was the key for me. He served for the set and then I played a really good tie-break.

“In the second and third I played a really high level so I’m really happy about it.”

Alcaraz will face American Frances Tiafoe in the third round on Friday.

“I’m going for him,” he added. “We played a really good match in the US Open. I know he is a really talented player, a tough one, even tougher on grass with his style.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match for me. I’m ready to take that challenge, put on a show and hopefully take him.”

Eighth seed Casper Ruud was sent crashing out, but it could hardly be classed as a shock.

The Norwegian is a two-time French Open runner-up, but his aversion to grass was evident again in a 6-4 7-5 6-7 (1) 6-3 defeat to Italian Fabio Fognini.

In five visits to SW19, 25-year-old Ruud has never made it past the second round.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev won his first match on Centre Court in seven years.

Daniil Medvedev raises his arms in celebration
Daniil Medvedev ended his wait for a Centre Court win (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Bizarrely, the Russian has never lost a match on Court One, and was only beaten by Alcaraz in the semi-finals last year when he had to switch to Centre.

But he broke his drought in style by coming from a set down to beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4) 6-4 7-5.

“Centre Court for some reason feels much slower,” he said. “I need to get used to it. The more I play on it the more chances I have to get used to it.

“I am always happy to play in Centre Court – if I win.”