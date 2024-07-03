Four climbers named in Great Britain squad for Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four climbers named in Great Britain squad for Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Toby Roberts is one of four GB climbers selected for the Paris Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)
Toby Roberts is one of four GB climbers selected for the Paris Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three years after their sport made its debut at the Tokyo Games, four British climbers have been given the chance to scale Olympic heights in Paris next month.

Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur will become the first British men to compete in their sport, and are joined by Molly Thompson-Smith and Erin McNeice.

It concludes a hugely successful qualification process for the GB climbing team, which was represented by a single athlete, Shauna Coxsey, on its inaugural appearance in the Japanese capital.

Nineteen-year-old Roberts, who last year became the first British climber to win a World Cup in two different disciplines, lead and boulder, said: “It feels pretty crazy.

“I’ve trained for so long to try and qualify for the Olympics, and I remember getting so psyched watching Shauna in Tokyo and realising I wanted to go after that place in Paris.

“I always knew it was a possibility but I also knew how much hard work and training it would take. I made a training plan and hit all my targets and it is exciting to have finally made it.”

Molly Thompson-Smith
Molly Thompson-Smith will seek to scale Olympic heights in Paris (Joe Giddens/PA)

Roberts’ three team-mates have all achieved success in the international stage with 23-year-old McArthur heading to the Games as a former double youth world champion.

For Thompson-Smith, who also lit up the junior ranks, selection comes three years after her hopes of making Tokyo were hampered by injury, while McNeice won bronze medals at successive qualifiers to seal her place.