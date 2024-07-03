Coco Gauff records another rapid victory to breeze through second-round clash

World number two Coco Gauff is eager to enjoy her busy summer as she cruised into the third round of Wimbledon with another straight-sets victory.

US Open champion Gauff beat qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2 6-1 in 66 minutes on Court One after she also only dropped three games against compatriot Caroline Dolehide on Monday.

It helped to further erase memories of a shock round one exit at the All England Club in 2023 for the American, who has seen her side of the draw open up with Aryna Sabalenka pulling out with a shoulder injury.

Coco Gauff has dropped just six games in two matches (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 20-year-old is among the favourites to triumph in SW19 over the next fortnight, before she heads back to Roland Garros later this month for the Olympic tennis tournament and then begins the defence of her US Open crown at Flushing Meadows in August.

“I do think I can be too critical because 2-1 is clean,” Gauff acknowledged in reference to her 6-2 6-1 win, which made her the first player into the last-32.

“It’s just like moments, maybe I like missed some shots that I normally would make. Also that’s tennis, you’re always going to miss some shots that you normally would make. I am trying to focus on straight sets and winning cleaner.

“Obviously today I can’t be too critical. I think on the court I was getting a little bit more frustrated than normal, considering the scoreline.

“A lot of times players win their first slam, it takes them a couple years to win the next. Not that I want to be that person.

“I want to win obviously as soon as possible. I tend to be ultracritical on myself. I’m like, ‘OK, let me take a step back, be patient, and enjoy the ride’.

“When it comes to all of these events being bunched up together, I haven’t looked that far ahead honestly.”

Gauff will face home favourite and world number 298 Sonay Kartal in round three after she battled back from a second-set wobble to down Clara Burel.

Kartal, who had let a two-break advantage slip in set two, claimed victory in two hours and 15 minutes with a deft volley at the net to become the first British female qualifier to reach the third round since 1997.

A number of first-round matches had to be completed on Wednesday, but play was delayed by two hours due to rain.

Once the covers were taken off, Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist last year, had to dig deep to edge out Magda Linette in three sets.

Seeded trio Danielle Collins, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Barbora Krejcikova also avoided early exits to progress a day later than planned.