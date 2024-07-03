Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah baffled by Cole Palmer’s lack of game time for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah baffled by Cole Palmer’s lack of game time for England

By Press Association
Cole Palmer enjoyed a stand-out campaign for Chelsea last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cole Palmer enjoyed a stand-out campaign for Chelsea last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Switzerland forward Kwadwo Duah cannot understand why Cole Palmer has not played more at Euro 2024.

Palmer, 22, enjoyed a stand-out campaign for Chelsea last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals and providing 11 assists.

Manager Gareth Southgate has used Palmer sparingly so far, but he again impressed when he was sent on for the second half of the last-16 match against Slovakia, when England came from behind to win after extra time.

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and Cole Palmer on the touchline at Euro 2024
Cole Palmer (right) has been used sparingly so far (Martin Rickett/PA)

London-born Duah is a Chelsea fan and admits he has been left perplexed as to why Palmer has not seen more game time ahead of the quarter-final with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

“He (Palmer) did a very, very good season last year,” Duah told a press conference.

“I am also thinking: ‘why is he not playing?’ because his stats were perfect in my opinion, so let’s see if he starts on the weekend.”

Ludogorets forward Duah added: “Of course, I follow English football. I would say I am a big Chelsea fan, my idol is Didier Drogba.”

Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah (left) in action against Italy at Euro 2024
Kwadwo Duah (left) has helped Switzerland reach the last eight at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Duah – who moved to Switzerland with his parents at the age of two – scored in the 3-1 win over Hungary in the group stages, where they also came within minutes of beating Germany before the hosts scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

After going on to knock Italy out in the last 16, Duah feels England will not underestimate Murat Yakin’s side.

“I think they will have watched the game against Italy and we were pretty good, so I don’t think they will do that,” he said.

“We are expecting to face a very good team, with big names, so we want to do our best and show what we can do.”