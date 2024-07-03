Melanie Leupolz heads to Spain after leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz has left Chelsea to sign for Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old spent four years with the Blues, winning four Women’s Super League titles, three Women’s FA Cups and the Women’s League Cup, while also reaching the Champions League final in her first season with the club.

She announced her pregnancy in March 2022 and gave birth the following October before rejoining the squad and signing a new contract.

Melanie Leupolz has departed Chelsea after four seasons and completed a move to Real Madrid. It's been an honour, @Melanie_Leupolz. 💙 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 3, 2024

A statement from Chelsea said: “Everyone at Chelsea would like to thank Melly for the contribution she has made to our success over the last four years. We wish the best for her and her family as they begin a new chapter.”

Speaking to Real Madrid’s official website, Leupolz said: “It is a privilege to join such a big club, it’s a really proud moment for me.

“I want to give my experience to the team. I want to bring everything to this new team with these young players, to help them to shine and bring some structure to the team, help them deal with the pressure and contribute to the success.”