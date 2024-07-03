Cole Palmer says added pressure would not stop him taking penalty in shoot-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Cole Palmer says added pressure would not stop him taking penalty in shoot-out

By Press Association
Cole Palmer says he will not shy away from taking a penalty during a shoot-out at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)
Cole Palmer says he will not shy away from taking a penalty during a shoot-out at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)

Cole Palmer admits the pressure of taking a penalty ramps up when it comes to a shoot-out – but insists he would be ready to take one for England at Euro 2024.

With the knockout stages in full swing, England are preparing for a quarter-final clash against Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s side needed extra-time to beat Slovakia in the previous round and the potential for a penalty shoot-out will once again be hanging over the tie at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

England’s tournament history is pockmarked by penalty heartbreak but they did beat the Swiss in the Nations League third-place play-off five years ago.

In Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka and Palmer, Southgate can also call upon a host of players who are the first-choice takers at their respective clubs.

Palmer scored all nine of his spot-kicks during Chelsea games last season – as well as another in a shoot-out win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

“It is so much different,” Palmer said of stepping up in a shoot-out rather than during a match.

“I was talking about this the other day with someone. Everything. When you know you are going to take a penalty you start thinking. And then there is the coin toss and everything.

“You have to stand there and watch everyone else take it, the pressure builds up and up and up. In a game, if you miss there is still time to do something, to score.

“If you miss there isn’t time to redeem yourself. If you miss and everyone scores, it’s all your fault. It’s just more pressure.”

Despite the added pressure, Palmer would be raring to go if called upon.

“I’d be nominated on the pitch and wouldn’t have a choice but would take one,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“I’ve only taken two penalties in shoot-outs and missed one in the Youth Cup but I was a baby. And at Newcastle this season.”

Palmer enjoyed an impressive first season at Stamford Bridge having joined from Manchester City last summer.

His form earned him a first senior England call-up in November, which pushed him to end the campaign well and secure a spot in Southgate’s squad for the Euros.

“I went to my first camp in November and I remember thinking after that, ‘I need to step up a bit more here’,” he explained to talkSPORT.

“I remember getting back and we had Newcastle away and I had my worst game of the season. I thought, ‘Ahhh no’.

“Then after that things took off even more. Then after the March camp, I thought right one last push and I was just scoring and scoring. So I thought maybe I have a chance.”

A number of stuttering attacking displays from England have led to calls for Palmer to come into the starting XI.

He has so far come off the bench against both Slovenia and Slovakia to add fresh impetus at the top end of the pitch.

“Obviously I want to start,” he added.

“Everyone wants to start but if I don’t start I’ve got to make enough impact from the bench to give the manager a decision.”