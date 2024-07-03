Gregor Townsend wants Scotland new boys to make an impact on summer tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gregor Townsend wants Scotland new boys to make an impact on summer tour

By Press Association
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is looking for an impact from new boys (Brian Lawless/PA)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is looking for an impact from new boys (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gregor Townsend is looking for some of his Scotland new boys to extend their international careers past the summer tour which starts against Canada on Saturday.

Head coach Townsend has named five uncapped players in his starting XV for the match at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa and up to 10 debutants could be involved by the end of the game.

Edinburgh centre Matt Currie, wing Arron Reed and his Sale team-mate, scrum-half Gus Warr, second-rower Max Williamson and his Glasgow Warriors back-row team-mate Gregor Brown, all start the match.

Northampton hooker Robbie Smith, Glasgow prop Nathan McBeth, Leicester prop Will Hurd, Oyannax second row Ewan Johnson and Edinburgh wing Ross McCann will hope to make their debuts off the bench, with Edinburgh’s Patrick Harrison looking to earn his first cap before the end of the tour.

After taking on the Canadians, the Scots face the United States in Washington on July 12, then meet the challenge of Chile in Santiago on July 20 before finishing off the tour against Uruguay in Montevideo seven days later, with Townsend looking to see who grabs their opportunity to become a regular member of his squad.

He said: “When we selected the squad, one of the principles we had was, do we believe these players can play for us not just now, they get an opportunity now, but November (Autumn Tests) and in the Six Nations? That’s the goal.

“Players that we think can make a difference for us as we go into next season.

“Maybe I can give an example of Elliot Millar-Mills.

Matt Currie scores a try for Edinburgh
Matt Currie is one uncapped player in the Scotland squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Elliott was called up on the Sunday night, after Will Hurd got injured on the Saturday playing for Leicester the week before we came into our Six Nations camp.

“He grabbed his opportunity coming off the bench against Wales and in other games and has taken his game to another level since the Six Nations.

“Now we have a view of him being someone who’s competing really hard with Zander (Fagerson), that can not only add depth to us at tighthead but can make a difference when he plays.

“So there was just one example from the Six Nations, there will be a lot more over the next few weeks of players grabbing their opportunity and being genuine contenders for our Test team that plays in South Africa in November.

“They understand the expectations we have of them, the belief we have in them. Time to adapt – it’s not really something at test level you have much of, trying to build cohesion as quickly as possible.

“What we’ve seen so far is the players have adapted really well and they’re putting their best foot forward.

“And with any player that’s winning the first cap, we want to see in the performance what got them into the squad and what got them selected in the first place which is their game, their strengths.”

Townsend insists the new faces have already brought an excitement to his squad.

He said: “It’s exciting, refreshing.

“It challenges the experienced players to step up to show their standards of training, what is expected, but also the more established players can learn from these younger players.

“We know it’s going to be a great occasion for a number of players this weekend, winning their first caps and some of them their first starts and we are really excited to see them play.

“They’ve trained really well, today’s session was excellent in terms of the level of physicality and understanding in such a short time, of what we want to do this weekend.”