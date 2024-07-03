Lauren Bell confident changes to her bowling action will have long-term benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren Bell confident changes to her bowling action will have long-term benefits

By Press Association
England’s Lauren Bell celebrates during her five-wicket haul against New Zealand at Bristol (Nigel French/PA)
England’s Lauren Bell celebrates during her five-wicket haul against New Zealand at Bristol (Nigel French/PA)

England bowler Lauren Bell believes “challenging” changes to her action and repertoire will benefit her career in the long term.

Bell claimed her first ever five-wicket haul in international cricket as England beat New Zealand by five wickets at Bristol to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash.

“It’s been a little bit challenging,” Bell told Sky Sports about the changes she has made to her bowling in recent weeks.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Third Women’s One Day International – Seat Unique Stadium
England’s Lauren Bell (centre right) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Isabella Gaze (not pictured) at Bristol (Nigel French/PA)

“But I think as I go on with my career it will be one of the best things I’ve done.

“Since Durham (the first ODI at Chester-le-Street) I’ve made a few changes to the mental side of it.

“The skill’s there, it’s just applying it in a game and I managed to do that today.”

Bell was omitted from Sunday’s second ODI at Worcester after her three wicketless overs at Chester-le-Street cost 28 runs.

Handed a reprieve in a rain-reduced 42-over contest, Bell bounced back with figures of 9-0-37-5 and claimed the scalps of New Zealand’s best batters Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine, who made 57 and 43 in the visitors’ 211 for eight.

Bell said: “They built partnerships really well, but I was pretty clear what was good on this wicket.

“My second spell when I came back on Heather (Knight, captain) said to me it was an important time to get a wicket, so I was really happy.”

England were in trouble at 72 for four in the 16th over with Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier – who was named player of the series – and Sophia Dunkley back in the pavilion.

But Nat Sciver-Brunt shone with an unbeaten 76 from 84 balls and support from Amy Jones (50) and Alice Capsey (35 not out) guided England home by five wickets with 20 balls to spare.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Third Women’s One Day International – Seat Unique Stadium
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes a boundary during her unbeaten 76 against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

Knight said: “I’m really happy. We were put under pressure, the Kiwis bowled really well in the powerplay and they had a biggish partnership in the middle.

“We had to find a way to claw back momentum and I think we did that brilliantly.

“That partnership between Amy and Nat showed their maturity and experience in the game, the way they played to get us out of that tricky spot.

“It is really pleasing we’re able to win in different ways. We dominated the first two games, but the fact we were put under pressure and responded brilliantly with bat and ball is a really good sign.”

England Women v New Zealand Women – Third Women’s One Day International – Seat Unique Stadium
England’s Lauren Bell takes the plaudits after her career-best five-wicket haul against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

Star spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer both made way in the England attack ahead of a five-match T20 series with the White Ferns that starts in Southampton on Saturday.

Knight said: “Leaving Lauren out was tough the way she’s been bowling in the last few games.

“To see Belly come back was really pleasing, we spoke this morning (Wednesday) and she was pretty nervous.

“She’s been going through a bit of a rough patch and trying to work a few things out to better her game.

“To break that big partnership and take the key wicket of Sophie enabled us to take pressure back on to them.”