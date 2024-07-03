Wimbledon day three: Emma Raducanu wins after accepting Andy Murray offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day three: Emma Raducanu wins after accepting Andy Murray offer

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu roared into round three of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu roared into round three of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Raducanu reached the third round of a grand slam for the first time since her 2021 US Open triumph by brushing aside Elise Mertens at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old’s convincing Court One triumph came after it was announced she will compete alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

British qualifier Sonay Kartal also progressed on day three of the Championships, while reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz, men’s world number one Jannik Sinner and women’s second seed Coco Gauff all marched on.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Twenty years on from winning the women's singles title aged 17, Maria Sharapova watched the Centre Court action from the royal box
Twenty years on from winning the women’s singles title aged 17, Maria Sharapova watched the Centre Court action from the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

  • Sonay Kartal beat Clara Burel 6-3 5-7 6-3
  • Emma Raducanu beat Elise Mertens 6-1 6-2
  • Dan Evans lost to Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 7-5 6-3

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Falling at the final hurdle

The withdrawal from the men’s singles of former world number one Murray opened the door for two-time quarter-finalist David Goffin.

Belgian Goffin replaced Murray in the draw as a lucky loser and looked certain to seize his second chance after going 5-0 up in the deciding set of his match with Tomas Machac.

But the 33-year-old, who had already surrendered a two-set advantage, somehow blew the seemingly unassailable lead as Machac completed a monumental comeback, winning 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-1 7-6 (5).