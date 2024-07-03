Emma Raducanu reached the third round of a grand slam for the first time since her 2021 US Open triumph by brushing aside Elise Mertens at Wimbledon.
The 21-year-old’s convincing Court One triumph came after it was announced she will compete alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.
British qualifier Sonay Kartal also progressed on day three of the Championships, while reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz, men’s world number one Jannik Sinner and women’s second seed Coco Gauff all marched on.
Tweet of the day
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Brit watch
Shot of the day
Stat of the day
Falling at the final hurdle
The withdrawal from the men’s singles of former world number one Murray opened the door for two-time quarter-finalist David Goffin.
Belgian Goffin replaced Murray in the draw as a lucky loser and looked certain to seize his second chance after going 5-0 up in the deciding set of his match with Tomas Machac.
But the 33-year-old, who had already surrendered a two-set advantage, somehow blew the seemingly unassailable lead as Machac completed a monumental comeback, winning 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-1 7-6 (5).
Wimbledon day three: Emma Raducanu wins after accepting Andy Murray offer