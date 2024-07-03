Jonny Clayton has ‘mojo back’ after winning Players Championship title

Jonny Clayton claimed his first PDC ranking title since May 2023 at Players Championship 14 in Milton Keynes.

Welshman Clayton beat Wesley Plaisier 8-5 to become the 14th different winner in as many Players Championship events in 2024.

“Confidence is low when you’re not picking up results, but I’ve got my mojo back,” said Clayton, who overcame Darren Beveridge, Andy Baetens, James Hurrell, Dom Taylor, Martin Schindler and Cameron Menzies on his way to the final.

“I’ve got a smile on my face, and winning always helps. I was way off at the start of the year, but something has clicked.

A 106.05 average in a stunning final display from Jonny Clayton as he beats Wesley Plaisier 8-5. A first ProTour title since May last year for Clayton.

“It’s a great time to get your form back with the World Matchplay coming up, and hopefully I can go one step further this year.”

Wednesday’s action marked the last event before the cut-off for World Matchplay qualification, with 2007 champion James Wade securing the final place in the 32-player field.

Premier League champion Luke Littler suffered a surprise defeat for the second time in the space of two days, losing to world number 92 Hurrell.

Littler was knocked out of Players Championship 13 in the first round on Tuesday when he was beaten by world number 116 Robert Grundy.