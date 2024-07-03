Jonny Clayton has ‘mojo back’ after winning Players Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonny Clayton has ‘mojo back’ after winning Players Championship title

By Press Association
Jonny Clayton returned to form (John Walton/PA)
Jonny Clayton returned to form (John Walton/PA)

Jonny Clayton claimed his first PDC ranking title since May 2023 at Players Championship 14 in Milton Keynes.

Welshman Clayton beat Wesley Plaisier 8-5 to become the 14th different winner in as many Players Championship events in 2024.

“Confidence is low when you’re not picking up results, but I’ve got my mojo back,” said Clayton, who overcame Darren Beveridge, Andy Baetens, James Hurrell, Dom Taylor, Martin Schindler and Cameron Menzies on his way to the final.

“I’ve got a smile on my face, and winning always helps. I was way off at the start of the year, but something has clicked.

“It’s a great time to get your form back with the World Matchplay coming up, and hopefully I can go one step further this year.”

Wednesday’s action marked the last event before the cut-off for World Matchplay qualification, with 2007 champion James Wade securing the final place in the 32-player field.

Premier League champion Luke Littler suffered a surprise defeat for the second time in the space of two days, losing to world number 92 Hurrell.

Littler was knocked out of Players Championship 13 in the first round on Tuesday when he was beaten by world number 116 Robert Grundy.