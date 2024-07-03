Jannik Sinner wins late-night thriller against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jannik Sinner wins late-night thriller against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner with Matteo Berrettini after an entertaining second-round tie at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jannik Sinner won the battle of the Italian stallions at Wimbledon after he dumped out Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (3) 7-6 (4) 2-6 7-6 (4) in an entertaining second-round clash on Centre Court.

It was a banana-skin tie for the world number one on day three of the Championships against the 2021 runner-up.

While Berrettini showed flashes of his brilliance with 28 aces and 65 winners, Sinner’s class and growing maturity shone through as he impressively negotiated a three-hour-and-42-minute encounter to progress into the last 32.

Jannik Sinner celebrates victory
More than sporting bragging rights were on the line when Sinner and Berrettini, who have both been extremely complimentary of each other, walked out to applause.

It was also a clash of fashion brands with Berrettini dressed head to toe in Hugo Boss, while Sinner was the Gucci representative, but the focus soon turned to tennis with big-serves aplenty in a closely fought first set.

A break point opportunity did not occur until the 10th game, which Berrettini saved with a superb volley at the net and the opener eventually went to a tie-break.

Berrettini claimed a mini-break when he sent down a 136mph ace, but Sinner wore down the 28-year-old and took the first set in 52 minutes.

Set two started with a seven-minute hold for Berrettini, who appeared to have the upper-hand when Sinner could only net to give him a break to move 4-2 ahead.

The Australian Open champion responded perfectly, however, breaking back immediately as another tie-break was required.

Sinner again saved his best for the crunch moments, starting with a crisp backhand down the line before he rushed into the net to produce a fine forehand winner as he moved one set away from a Friday meeting with Miomir Kecmanovic.

But Berrettini was not ready to go quietly and even though he has been hampered by injuries during the past two years, his pedigree on grass is undoubted with a brace of Queen’s Club titles alongside his 2021 runner-up display in SW19.

And the Fiorentina fan finally broke AC Milan-supporting Sinner at the start of the third set.

Matteo Berrettini stretches to hit a forehand
The confidence was flowing now for Berrettini, with a perfectly-weighted drop shot enough to put him 5-1 up and back-to-back aces got him on the board.

When Berrettini broke again in the third game of the fourth set, a decider on a raucous Centre Court looked on the cards.

Sinner animatedly gestured to his box, but he quickly regained focus to get back on serve.

The 22-year-old squandered a match point in the 12th game of the fourth set, which was met with thunderous applause for Berrettini, but he came up short in the tie-break to valiantly bow out.

Sinner, whose victory kept him on course for a semi-final showdown with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, paid tribute to his compatriot during his on-court interview.

“We are very good friends, we play Davis Cup together, we practice together sometimes and tough we had to face each other in the second round,” Sinner said.

“I knew I had to raise my level. He played final here, he is a grass-court specialist and I was looking forward to it. It was a challenge but I am very happy with how I handled the situation.”