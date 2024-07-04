Aaron Wainwright to mark 50th cap for Wales against Australia in Sydney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Wainwright to mark 50th cap for Wales against Australia in Sydney

By Press Association
Wales’s Aaron Wainwright (David Davies/PA)
Wales’s Aaron Wainwright (David Davies/PA)

Aaron Wainwright will officially mark his 50th international appearance for Wales on Saturday as head coach Warren Gatland revealed the Wales squad for the first Test against Australia in Sydney.

The milestone comes six years after the number eight made his international debut as a replacement in a 23-10 win over Argentina in San Juan.

Josh Hathaway has been selected on the wing to make his senior international debut, with Rio Dyer named on the opposite wing while Liam Williams moves to full-back.

Captain Dewi Lake will start at hooker alongside debutant Archie Griffin at tighthead prop and Gareth Thomas at loosehead prop.

Christ Tshiunza returns to the Wales line-up for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, partnering Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

Taine Plumtree is at blind-side flanker as Tommy Reffell returns to the starting XV at open-side flanker.

Ellis Bevan retains his position at scrum half, with Ben Thomas starting at fly half in his first appearance for Wales since 2021.

Mason Grady and Owen Watkin have been named in the midfield.

“We’ve had a good week of preparations here in Sydney and are excited to get out on field on Saturday,” Gatland said.

“This first Test is going to be a great challenge for us. Test matches are all about fine margins and we know we need to be accurate, keep our discipline and stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.

“There’s a lot of talent within the Australia squad and we know they will want to come out firing and put in a performance against us this weekend.”