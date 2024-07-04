Aaron Wainwright to mark 50th cap for Wales against Australia in Sydney

Aaron Wainwright will officially mark his 50th international appearance for Wales on Saturday as head coach Warren Gatland revealed the Wales squad for the first Test against Australia in Sydney.

The milestone comes six years after the number eight made his international debut as a replacement in a 23-10 win over Argentina in San Juan.

Josh Hathaway has been selected on the wing to make his senior international debut, with Rio Dyer named on the opposite wing while Liam Williams moves to full-back.

Captain Dewi Lake will start at hooker alongside debutant Archie Griffin at tighthead prop and Gareth Thomas at loosehead prop.

Christ Tshiunza returns to the Wales line-up for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, partnering Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

Taine Plumtree is at blind-side flanker as Tommy Reffell returns to the starting XV at open-side flanker.

Ellis Bevan retains his position at scrum half, with Ben Thomas starting at fly half in his first appearance for Wales since 2021.

Mason Grady and Owen Watkin have been named in the midfield.

“We’ve had a good week of preparations here in Sydney and are excited to get out on field on Saturday,” Gatland said.

“This first Test is going to be a great challenge for us. Test matches are all about fine margins and we know we need to be accurate, keep our discipline and stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.

“There’s a lot of talent within the Australia squad and we know they will want to come out firing and put in a performance against us this weekend.”