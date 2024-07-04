Ollie Bearman joins Haas and becomes Britain’s fourth Formula One driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ollie Bearman joins Haas and becomes Britain’s fourth Formula One driver

By Press Association
Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025 (David Davies/PA)
Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025 (David Davies/PA)

Teenager Ollie Bearman will become the fourth British driver in Formula One after it was announced he will race for Haas in 2025.

The 19-year-old, who impressed as a last-minute stand-in for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, joins Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell on the F1 grid next year.

Bearman’s multi-season deal with the American outfit – Ferrari’s effective B team – was confirmed on the eve of the driver’s home event at Silverstone.

Ollie Bearman in action for Haas in practice in Imola earlier this year
Ollie Bearman in action for Haas during practice for the Imola Grand Prix in May (David Davies/PA)

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” said Bearman. “To say out loud that I will be a Formula One driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud.

“To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing that they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.”

Bearman, currently a reserve driver for Haas, became the youngest British driver in F1 history with his debut in Saudi Arabia as a replacement for Sainz who was ruled out with appendicitis.

Bearman qualified 11th, and then made up four places in the race to finish seventh – remarkably two positions ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Hamilton applauded Bearman as he drove past him following the chequered flag and then waited by his Ferrari to embrace him.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton, 39, described Bearman’s display as “phenomenal” and that of a “future star”. Bearman landed his first win of the Formula Two season in Austria last weekend. The F2 championship acts as a feeder series to F1.

Lewis Hamilton described Bearman's debut as
Lewis Hamilton described Bearman’s debut in Saudi Arabia as “phenomenal” (David Davies/PA)

Haas team owner Gene Haas said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula One – he’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect, not just based on what he showed in Saudi Arabia but also through his time developing his relationship with our team.

“I’m personally excited to see how he grows as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him deliver for Haas next season and beyond. This is an exciting time for the team.”

Raised in Chelmsford and schooled at King Edward VI Grammar, Bearman moved to Italy after he joined Ferrari’s driver academy, aged only 16.

Following four victories in his rookie F2 season last year, Bearman made his first practice outing at a grand prix weekend in Mexico City in October before his impressive debut for Ferrari in Jeddah.

Bearman will replace Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg at Haas with the identity of his team-mate unclear. Kevin Magnussen’s contract expires at the end of the season. Haas are seventh of 10 in the constructors’ standings.