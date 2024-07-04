Wild card Lily Miyazaki beaten 6-0 6-0 at start of big day for British tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild card Lily Miyazaki beaten 6-0 6-0 at start of big day for British tennis

By Press Association
Lily Miyazaki endured a tough morning on Court 18 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wild card Lily Miyazaki won only 19 points as she suffered a rapid straight-sets defeat to world number 12 Daria Kasatkina at the start of a colossal day of British tennis at Wimbledon.

The Tokyo-born player had already more than doubled her prize money for the year after earning £93,000 by breezing past German Tamara Korpatsch to reach the second round of the Championships for the first time.

But Eastbourne champion Kasatkina proved a step too far and cruised to a crushing 6-0 6-0 success in 50 minutes.

World number 148 Miyazaki was made to wait for her latest moment in the spotlight after wet weather on Wednesday contributed in pushing the match back a day.

She arrived on court to a ripple of applause and as the warm-up act for mouthwatering all-British encounters between Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart and Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie, in addition to Andy and Jamie Murray’s headline spot in the men’s doubles.

A landmark victory always looked a big ask for the 28-year-old and she nervously began with a double-fault en route to losing the opening 10 points.

She was quickly staring down the barrel of a swift exit and, despite going 30-0 up on Kasatkina’s serve at 5-0 down, surrendered the opening set to her Russian opponent inside 20 minutes.

Daria Kasatkina, right, shakes hands with Lily Miyazaki
Kasatkina, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2018, underlined her grass-court credentials with last week’s title success at the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park.

The 27-year-old showed little sign of easing up and ruthlessly continued her march towards round three with a dominant display.

Miyazaki finally earned an opportunity to avoid a double bagel at advantage in game three of the second set but eventually lost it with another double fault as a one-sided contest slipped away.