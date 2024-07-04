Wild card Lily Miyazaki beaten 6-0 6-0 at start of big day for British tennis

Wild card Lily Miyazaki won only 19 points as she suffered a rapid straight-sets defeat to world number 12 Daria Kasatkina at the start of a colossal day of British tennis at Wimbledon.

The Tokyo-born player had already more than doubled her prize money for the year after earning £93,000 by breezing past German Tamara Korpatsch to reach the second round of the Championships for the first time.

But Eastbourne champion Kasatkina proved a step too far and cruised to a crushing 6-0 6-0 success in 50 minutes.

A perfect performance 💯 No.14 seed @DKasatkina dashes through Miyazaki 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round! 😲#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WvP9e1iyZ5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

World number 148 Miyazaki was made to wait for her latest moment in the spotlight after wet weather on Wednesday contributed in pushing the match back a day.

She arrived on court to a ripple of applause and as the warm-up act for mouthwatering all-British encounters between Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart and Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie, in addition to Andy and Jamie Murray’s headline spot in the men’s doubles.

A landmark victory always looked a big ask for the 28-year-old and she nervously began with a double-fault en route to losing the opening 10 points.

She was quickly staring down the barrel of a swift exit and, despite going 30-0 up on Kasatkina’s serve at 5-0 down, surrendered the opening set to her Russian opponent inside 20 minutes.

Daria Kasatkina, right, shakes hands with Lily Miyazaki (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kasatkina, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2018, underlined her grass-court credentials with last week’s title success at the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park.

The 27-year-old showed little sign of easing up and ruthlessly continued her march towards round three with a dominant display.

Miyazaki finally earned an opportunity to avoid a double bagel at advantage in game three of the second set but eventually lost it with another double fault as a one-sided contest slipped away.