Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen to lock horns in World Matchplay first round

By Press Association
One of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will exit Blackpool in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Littler will play three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay later this month.

The clash between the 17-year-old and the world number two was the standout tie from Thursday’s draw for the prestigious 32-player tournament in Blackpool.

Littler, the world number 25, was the player the top seeds would have wanted to avoid following his dramatic rise this year.

Luke Littler holds the trophy after winning the Premier League
Luke Littler won the Premier league in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He followed up his stunning run to the World Championship final in January by winning the Premier League in May.

Other notable match-ups in the first round include world champion Luke Humphries taking on Ricardo Pietreczko and last year’s winner Nathan Aspinall facing Luke Woodhouse.

Third seed Michael Smith will play Gary Anderson with Gerwyn Price up against Daryl Gurney.

The tournament takes place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from July 13-21.