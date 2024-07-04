Lando Norris no longer expects apology from Max Verstappen over Austria crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris no longer expects apology from Max Verstappen over Austria crash

By Press Association
McLaren driver Lando Norris, pictured, no longer expects an apology from Max Verstappen (Christian Bruna/AP)
Lando Norris performed a U-turn after he insisted Max Verstappen does not need to apologise for their collision at last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris called Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours after their coming together as they duelled for the lead in Spielberg.

The McLaren driver also called on Verstappen, who was penalised by the stewards for being at fault for the accident, to admit he was at fault.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Norris, who said he has spoken with Verstappen since Sunday’s race, had changed his tune.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen holds his head
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was accused of being “reckless, stupid and desperate” (Christian Bruna/AP)

“Some of the things I said after the race was because I was frustrated,” said Norris, 24. “There was a lot of adrenalin, lot of emotions and some of the things I said I don’t necessarily believe in.

“He doesn’t need to apologise and I don’t expect an apology (from him). It was good racing, at times close to the edge, but we have spoken about it and we are happy to go racing again.”

Norris was forced to retire with damage from the incident, while Verstappen recovered to fifth to extend his championship lead over the British driver from 71 points to 81.

Norris continued: “It was a pathetic incident in that it ended both of our races. It was a small bit of contact, but with terrible consequences for both of us.

“There are things I need to do differently but he (Verstappen) is not going to change too much.”