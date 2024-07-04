Lando Norris no longer expects apology from Max Verstappen over Austria crash

Lando Norris performed a U-turn after he insisted Max Verstappen does not need to apologise for their collision at last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris called Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours after their coming together as they duelled for the lead in Spielberg.

The McLaren driver also called on Verstappen, who was penalised by the stewards for being at fault for the accident, to admit he was at fault.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Norris, who said he has spoken with Verstappen since Sunday’s race, had changed his tune.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was accused of being “reckless, stupid and desperate” (Christian Bruna/AP)

“Some of the things I said after the race was because I was frustrated,” said Norris, 24. “There was a lot of adrenalin, lot of emotions and some of the things I said I don’t necessarily believe in.

“He doesn’t need to apologise and I don’t expect an apology (from him). It was good racing, at times close to the edge, but we have spoken about it and we are happy to go racing again.”

Norris was forced to retire with damage from the incident, while Verstappen recovered to fifth to extend his championship lead over the British driver from 71 points to 81.

Norris continued: “It was a pathetic incident in that it ended both of our races. It was a small bit of contact, but with terrible consequences for both of us.

“There are things I need to do differently but he (Verstappen) is not going to change too much.”