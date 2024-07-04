New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney excited by prospect of Pilgrims making progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney excited by prospect of Pilgrims making progress

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney admits he has something to prove as a manager at Plymouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Wayne Rooney spoke of his determination to prove himself as a manager as he was formally unveiled by Plymouth on Thursday.

The former England captain was appointed by the Sky Bet Championship club in May.

Rooney previously lasted just three months in charge at Birmingham.

Wayne Rooney, with his face covered by his coat and hat, bows his head during a Birmingham match
Wayne Rooney lasted just 83 days as Birmingham manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 38-year-old was sacked by Blues in January just 83 days into a tenure in which he oversaw nine defeats in 15 games.

Birmingham had been sixth in the Championship at the time of Rooney’s appointment but they ended the campaign getting relegated.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker, who has previously managed at Derby and DC United, intends to put that experience behind him.

Rooney told reporters at a press conference: “You always have to prove yourself. I think that’s what I had for 20 years as a player and, as a coach, wherever you are, whatever job you’re in, you have to prove yourself. That’s normal, that’s a pressure which comes with the job.

“And of course, when you go into jobs, you leave yourself open. If you don’t get results, then obviously there’s consequences to that, which was the case at Birmingham.

“But now I’m here, I’m ready. I’m excited.

Wayne Rooney, sat in front of microphones, laughs during a press conference
Rooney (left) was in good spirits as he held his first press conference as Plymouth boss (Steven Paston/PA)

“I took a lot of time to reflect on what happened at Birmingham. Sometimes things happen for a reason. The good thing which came out of it means that I’m here now, and I’m here to go and be successful. I really believe in that.

“I’m a confident person and I back myself to do that. I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Rooney succeeds Ian Foster, who was sacked in April with the Pilgrims in relegation danger.

Argyle went on to survive on the final day of the season, with Birmingham dropping to the third tier instead.

Rooney hopes to take the club to the top flight but admits it is a longer-term ambition.

He said: “Of course I’m not going to come out and say we’re looking to get Premier League in a year’s time.

“We think we need to be realistic and what we’re trying to do is build on where the club has been over the last five years, which has been rising and getting better over time.

“I think we need to gradually keep moving forward and keep trying to improve. and certainly improve on last season.

“Hopefully at the end of a time frame, which we have in place, we can get closer to that Premier League.”