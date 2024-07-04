New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney excited by prospect of Pilgrims making progress

Wayne Rooney spoke of his determination to prove himself as a manager as he was formally unveiled by Plymouth on Thursday.

The former England captain was appointed by the Sky Bet Championship club in May.

Rooney previously lasted just three months in charge at Birmingham.

Wayne Rooney lasted just 83 days as Birmingham manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 38-year-old was sacked by Blues in January just 83 days into a tenure in which he oversaw nine defeats in 15 games.

Birmingham had been sixth in the Championship at the time of Rooney’s appointment but they ended the campaign getting relegated.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker, who has previously managed at Derby and DC United, intends to put that experience behind him.

Rooney told reporters at a press conference: “You always have to prove yourself. I think that’s what I had for 20 years as a player and, as a coach, wherever you are, whatever job you’re in, you have to prove yourself. That’s normal, that’s a pressure which comes with the job.

“And of course, when you go into jobs, you leave yourself open. If you don’t get results, then obviously there’s consequences to that, which was the case at Birmingham.

“But now I’m here, I’m ready. I’m excited.

Rooney (left) was in good spirits as he held his first press conference as Plymouth boss (Steven Paston/PA)

“I took a lot of time to reflect on what happened at Birmingham. Sometimes things happen for a reason. The good thing which came out of it means that I’m here now, and I’m here to go and be successful. I really believe in that.

“I’m a confident person and I back myself to do that. I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Rooney succeeds Ian Foster, who was sacked in April with the Pilgrims in relegation danger.

Argyle went on to survive on the final day of the season, with Birmingham dropping to the third tier instead.

Rooney hopes to take the club to the top flight but admits it is a longer-term ambition.

He said: “Of course I’m not going to come out and say we’re looking to get Premier League in a year’s time.

“We think we need to be realistic and what we’re trying to do is build on where the club has been over the last five years, which has been rising and getting better over time.

“I think we need to gradually keep moving forward and keep trying to improve. and certainly improve on last season.

“Hopefully at the end of a time frame, which we have in place, we can get closer to that Premier League.”