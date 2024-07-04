Something could go wrong – Lando Norris wants clarity after Max Verstappen crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Something could go wrong – Lando Norris wants clarity after Max Verstappen crash

By Press Association
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen left) and McLaren’s Lando Norris lead the Formula One standings (David Davies/PA)
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen left) and McLaren’s Lando Norris lead the Formula One standings (David Davies/PA)

Lando Norris has urged Formula One’s stewards to rein in Max Verstappen’s driving or risk “something easily going wrong”.

Norris was speaking ahead of his home race at Silverstone this weekend, and just four days after his collision with Verstappen in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old British driver called Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the wake of their dramatic coming together as they duelled for the lead.

But despite rowing back on his demand for Verstappen to apologise – after the two drivers staged clear-the-air talks on Monday – Norris said the Dutchman’s defensive tactics should not slip under the radar.

“Max has a very different way of racing compared to others and that is one of the reasons as to why he is a world champion,” said Norris, who is 81 points behind leader Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

“It is clear how he races. It is tough, on the limit, and what I love. There are things I need to do differently but he (Verstappen) is not going to change too much. Could we have avoided the crash? Definitely. I could have used more kerb.

“There are things from both sides we could have done better or in a different way. Avoiding an incident from moving under braking is the biggest part of it. There could very easily be an incident that comes from such a thing and we have to be careful of that.

McLaren’s Lando Norris during a press conference at Silverstone
Lando Norris was speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

“That is something the stewards and the FIA need to be aware of because something could easily go wrong.

“To a certain point you are defending, being aggressive and that is OK, but there is a point where there is a limit and that needs to be defined in a better way.”

Norris’ McLaren team principal Andrea Stella claimed that his driver’s race-ending collision with Verstappen was a result of the stewards being too lenient with the Red Bull man in his championship duel against Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, sharing the same sofa as Norris at Silverstone on Thursday, did not want to be drawn on Verstappen’s driving and claimed he did not concur with Stella’s position.

“I am sure Lewis would have agreed with it three years ago,” said Norris with a smile. “One hundred per cent.

“I am always going to stand up for Andrea. He is sensible with what he talks about. Certain parts are true, and on the whole I agree with him.”

Norris had called on Verstappen, who was penalised with a 10-second sanction for being predominantly at fault for the collision in Austria, to say sorry.

But on Thursday he added: “Some of the things I said after the race was because I was frustrated. There was a lot of adrenaline, lot of emotions and some of the things I said I don’t necessarily believe in.

“He doesn’t need to apologise and I don’t expect an apology (from him). It was a pathetic incident in that it ended both of our races. It was a small bit of contact, but with terrible consequences for both of us, especially for myself.

“Yes, I complained and said certain things on the radio, just as every driver would. But we don’t want to take away wheel-to-wheel racing and have too many rules.

“I have overreacted in a way, but clarity over certain things is what is needed. It was good racing, at times close to the edge, but we have spoken about it and we are happy to go racing again.”