Kye Whyte wants to push kids ‘to get off their consoles’ and become more active

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kye Whyte wants to push kids ‘to get off their consoles’ and become more active

By Press Association
Kye Whyte won a silver medal in Tokyo (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kye Whyte won a silver medal in Tokyo (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kye Whyte is adamant there is no substitute for physical exercise as he aims to ramp up his quest to inspire new generations of kids to get active by returning to the Olympics podium in Paris.

The Peckham BMX rider, who will be joined by defending champions Charlotte Worthington and Beth Shriever plus 2023 world champion Kieran Reilly in a four-strong GB squad, has been at the forefront of thrusting the Games towards a more untraditional demographic since winning his thrilling silver medal in Tokyo three years ago.

And as the International Olympic Committee shapes up to vote on a proposal to launch a new Esports Games, Whyte is determined to double down on his firm belief that sports and screens should remain entirely separate entities.

Kye Whyte, wearing a face mask, raises both his arms to celebrate winning a silver medal on the podium in Tokyo
Kye Whyte celebrated his silver medal win in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Whyte is involved in the ‘Path to Paris’ challenge which encourages kids to form teams and map their own interactive route to the Games via the accumulation of virtual kilometres.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s about inspiring kids to do more activities rather than spending time on their iPads, and hopefully it will take them down the same road as me.

“I love gaming as much as anyone but obviously there’s a balance, and I think the problem now is kids see athletes working hard and getting injured and not getting paid as much as a person who is sitting on a gaming console, getting a million for winning a tournament.

Kye Whyte and Beth Shriever, with a Union Jack flag wrapped around them, pose for pictures with their medals in Tokyo
Whyte and Beth Shriever won silver and gold medals respectively in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I just think everything’s got a bit lazier. If we can push the kids to get off their consoles and get the football or the running shoes or the BMX or the skateboard out, it would be much better.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has long courted the potential esports movement but the announcement last month of the impending vote appears to end the prospect of it being incorporated within the existing Olympics structure.

The move would find favour with Whyte, who added: “In my opinion, it (e-sports) should not be included in the Olympics, it should stay its own separate thing.

“I’m not saying e-sports don’t work hard or practice to get better, but it takes away the feeling of actually being an athlete, training hard and getting an actual physical reward from it.

“If I’ve had a bad day I take my anger out when I’m training, whether I’m lifting heavy weights or pedalling faster. In e-sports it’s the game itself that sometimes makes me angrier, and leaves you nowhere to take your anger out.”

Team GB’s extraordinary success in BMX in Tokyo saw numbers at Whyte’s local club in south-east London double as tangible evidence as the IOC’s move towards so-called ‘urban’ disciplines is beginning to pay off.

Charlotte Worthington holds a bunch of flowers and a gold medal to celebrate on the podium in Tokyo
Charlotte Worthington clinched gold in the BMX freestyle in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Whyte is at the forefront of that shift in perception, adding: “You used to go to a skate park and see young kids out smoking cigarettes or drinking then going to ride their bikes.

“Whereas now they see a path where if they actually take it seriously and stop the smoking and drinking and practice to get better, they can get to a better level and maybe even get to the Olympics.

“I would like to still see myself as a regular guy who just rides bikes. But there’s obviously a lot of kids in BMX who know me and have joined my club and say they’re going to beat me. They’ve only just started in BMX but I hope they carry on and maybe one day get to represent Team GB.”

:: Schools, communities and families across the UK are encouraged to join the ‘Path to Paris’ challenge and make this summer a season of movement and inspiration. To sign up, visit www.getset.co.uk/pathtoparis.