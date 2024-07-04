Dylan Groenewegen wins stage six of Tour de France after photo finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage six of Tour de France after photo finish

By Press Association
Dylan Groenewegen celebrated victory on stage six of the Tour de France (Daniel Cole/AP)
Dylan Groenewegen celebrated victory on stage six of the Tour de France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Dylan Groenewegen won stage six of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar kept his grip on the yellow jersey through crosswinds on the road to Dijon.

Groenewegen edged out Jasper Philipsen on the line in a photo finish with stage three winner Biniam Girmay in third, but Sir Mark Cavendish – a day after his record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win – could not get up to the sharp end after being caught out of position on the approach to the finish.

It means the opening three sprints of this year’s Tour have gone to three different men as Groenewegen took the sixth Tour stage win of his career.

The Dutch national champion’s bizarre ‘Batman’ nose piece on his sunglasses has been a talking point in the opening week of the Tour, but whether or not it offered any real aerodynamic advantage, Groenewegen found the clear air he needed on the left side of the road after bursting off the wheel of Arnaud De Lie.

“I’m really happy,” Groenewegen said. “The feeling is so amazing and to do it in the red, white and blue jersey, I said it would be a beautiful picture but it was that close I couldn’t celebrated on the line.

“But the team worked so hard. Yesterday I was a bit disappointed with myself because the team did a really good job. Today we nailed it again.

“In the final kilometres, we stayed calm and I found the right moment to go. I don’t know exactly what happened but I was first.”

A day after his moment of history, not everything went smoothly for Cavendish on the 163.5km stage from Macon – a day where the profile was flat but crosswinds threatened to cause havoc and were a near-constant source of stress for the riders.

As the peloton approached one of the danger points and the pace was on, a mechanical problem forced Cavendish into a bike change, and he needed 15 kilometres to get back on track as he argued with commissaires over drafting in the convoy.

His Astana-Qazaqstan team got him back to the front on the approach to Dijon but they found themselves split apart in the finale and the Manxman did not contest the sprint, rolling home in 20th place.

Those crosswinds made for a nervous day for the general classification hopefuls, with the main peloton splitting into two shortly after Cavendish’s bike change, but ultimately the pack came to the finish as one with no changes at the top of the standings ahead of Friday’s time trial.

Cycling Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar kept his lead in the yellow jersey despite some worries in the crosswinds (Daniel Cole/AP)

When the peloton did split, Pogacar was isolated in the front group without any team-mates, but was relieved when it soon came together again.

The Slovenian retains his lead of 45 seconds over Remco Evenepoel, with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, a further five seconds back.

Their focus will now be on Friday’s 25.3km lumpy time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, where those time gaps are bound to change.