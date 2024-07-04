Kylian Mbappe does not want to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kylian Mbappe does not want to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid successor

By Press Association
France forward Kylian Mbappe wants to write his own history at Real Madrid and not emulate Cristiano Ronaldo (Nick Potts/PA)
France forward Kylian Mbappe wants to write his own history at Real Madrid and not emulate Cristiano Ronaldo (Nick Potts/PA)

France striker Kylian Mbappe wants to be one of a kind at Real Madrid and not viewed as the successor to the Bernabeu’s last great superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward spent nine years in the Spanish capital, breaking all kinds of records before his departure in 2018, and the arrival of Mbappe this summer is viewed in the same bracket in terms of a high-profile player signing at his peak.

Mbappe insists he respects but does not envy Ronaldo’s achievements but wants to create his own history for club and country as the pair prepare to meet each other in the Euro 2024 quarter-final in Hamburg.

France's Kylian Mbappe high fives Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s new superstar forward but he wants to make his own history and not emulate Cristiano Ronaldo (Thibault Camus, AP)

“I think it is about appreciation rather than envy, what he was, what he is,” said Mbappe.

“I like to admire the great player, there will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo. He has shaped football and has inspired generations.

“I am following my own path; my dream of playing at Real Madrid is becoming a reality but I’m not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano’s story.

“I hope I will be one of a kind at Real Madrid but it will be different.

“His CV speaks for itself and I have total respect for him but I hope tomorrow he is not as happy as it is us going to the semi-finals.”

Coach Didier Deschamps dismissed the criticism which has been directed at the 39-year-old Ronaldo after some underwhelming performances in the tournament.

“He has always been a threat because he has the ability and the motivation within him,” he said.

“He is a little older but he is still a highly-influential player.”