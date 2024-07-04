Jamie George urging England to embrace chance to claim rare win in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie George urging England to embrace chance to claim rare win in New Zealand

By Press Association
Jamie George wants England to take the game to New Zealand on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie George wants England to take the game to New Zealand on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jamie George insists England are ready to impose themselves on New Zealand and play their part in a weekend of high-stakes sport.

England are aiming to triumph on Kiwi soil for only the third time in a history spanning 16 matches and 61 years when they collide with the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday morning.

Martin Johnson’s 2003 tourists were the last team to take the sport’s most prized scalp with each of the seven Tests since ending in defeat for the Red Rose.

George believes that toppling the All Blacks would set the tone for England’s football team when they face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals later in the same day.

“We’ve come to New Zealand to play our way and take New Zealand on,” the Enga captain told reporters.

“We can’t sit back and wait because if we do that we’ll be behind our poles 20 points down trying to create some sort of comeback like we did in 2022 (when they drew 25-25).

“We’ve come to New Zealand to win. The challenge we’ve laid down is that we play at our physicality and our intensity. We’ll know whether we’re there or not within the first few minutes after kick-off.

“Walk towards it, embrace it, love it. What an amazing opportunity we have got here. It was 2003 the last time England won here.

“What a great time for us to put our hands up and show what the English rugby team is about. There is Wimbledon going on and the quarter-finals of the Euros.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to be an English sports fan and we want to make people back home really proud of what we are doing.”

England have yet to decide how they will face the haka – the ceremonial challenge laid down by New Zealand in the moments before kick-off – with head coach Steve Borthwick allowing the players to choose their response.

The famous 19-7 victory over the All Blacks in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals was delivered after the team had audaciously formed into a V formation with captain Owen Farrell at its tip.

England face the haka at the 2019 World Cup
England face the haka at the 2019 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are still having conversations. It’s the players’ decision. Steve has said that it is entirely on us what we decide to do, but we will probably make a decision tomorrow (Friday),” George said.

“The most powerful thing for me in 2019 was looking up at the big screen and seeing our captain smirking. I don’t think I can pull off the Owen Farrell smirk!

“The most important thin – regardless of what you do with the haka and regardless of what happens before the game – is the first 10 minutes of the match because that sets the tone.

“In 2019 we put our necks on the line in terms of doing something different and challenging and then we backed it up. That’s going to be the most important thing regardless of what we do.”