I’m always ready – Ezri Konsa primed to replace banned Marc Guehi if called upon

By Press Association
Ezri Konsa could be an option for England against Switzerland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ezri Konsa insists he is ready to come into the heart of the England defence for their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

The Aston Villa defender made his senior tournament debut as he came off the bench late on in the extra-time victory over Slovakia last time out.

But, with Marc Guehi suspended for this weekend’s tie in Dusseldorf, manager Gareth Southgate has a choice to make over who comes in to replace the Crystal Palace man.

With several reports claiming Southgate is toying with the idea of reverting to a back three against the Swiss, Konsa looks set to be the favourite to play given his outing in the last-16 game.

“I’m always ready,” the 26-year-old told ITV Sport.

“I’m always ready, it’s not my decision, it’s down to the gaffer. If I’m in, I’ll always be ready to do my job.

“If I’m not, I’ll always be ready on the bench to come on and play a big part again.”

Konsa did not make his England debut until March, having been named in Southgate’s squad for the first time in November 2023.

His club form, helping Villa to qualify for the Champions League, was enough to seal his Euro 2024 spot.

Ezri Konsa has impressed for Aston Villa (Bradley Collyer/PA)

While he has largely been on the periphery of the England side in Germany, Konsa admits playing in the quarter-final would be a special moment in his career.

“Look, if I play, if I do start, it’d be a proud moment for me and my family,” he added.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamt about as a kid, growing up watching the Euros and World Cups, wanting to be in there myself and wanting to actually to start a game.

“Like I said, it’s not my decision. I don’t know what’s gonna happen on Saturday, but if I do start, I’ll always be ready.”