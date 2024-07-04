Jacob Fearnley puts up a fight against Novak Djokovic after Andy Murray advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacob Fearnley puts up a fight against Novak Djokovic after Andy Murray advice

By Press Association
Jacob Fearnley, right, following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the second round of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
British number 13 Jacob Fearnley was grateful to receive pre-match pointers from Andy Murray before he pushed Novak Djokovic in a high-quality second-round defeat to the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

The Edinburgh-born right-hander followed in the footsteps of Murray by taking on Djokovic on Centre Court to continue his dream debut week at the Championships.

While Fearnley bowed out after a 6-3 6-4 5-7 7-5 loss, the 22-year-old made the most of the occasion with 42 winners to give the home crowd plenty to shout about and was helped by words of wisdom from Murray.

Jacob Fearnley pumps his fist
Jacob Fearnley produced an impressive display (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fearnley said: “I haven’t spoken to Andy, but I know that he said some words to Mark Hilton, who is working with Andy and he is working quite closely with me.

“He gave Mark some points to give to me, which was nice. The stuff he said actually helped a lot. Not unsurprisingly because he’s played him so many times. That was really nice of him.

“I don’t know if he watched it, but yeah, it was awesome that he was even thinking about the match. It was really cool.”

It had been a whirlwind month for Fearnley after he finished his five-year stint at Texas Christian University in May before he won an ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham as a qualifier last month.

A wild card at the All England Club followed for the world number 277 and after he defeated Alejandro Moro Canas on Tuesday, the small matter of 24-time grand-slam winner Djokovic was up next on the grandest of stages in SW19.

No nerves were initially present from Fearnley, who walked out with his white baseball cap back-to-front and sealed a simple hold with a 121mph ace.

An enthralling encounter followed, with Fearnley’s first-set highlight a wonderful backhand, which kissed the white chalk to conclude a 21-shot rally, but Djokovic did break in that same eighth game to claim set one.

Fearnley failed to grasp his first break point chance in the fourth game of the second set, but recovered from going two sets down to begin the third set impressively.

Novak Djokovic tilts his head as he reacts on the court
Novak Djokovic had a battle on his hands against the British number 13 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The wild card earned a clap from Djokovic after a neat volley and had the crowd on their feet when he broke in the sixth game.

He repeated the feat six games later when Djokovic sent his forehand wide to give the Scot a memorable set.

After a clenched-fist celebration, Fearnley pulled out a tweener, but he could not take more break points in the fourth set as he lost in exactly three hours before a standing ovation greeted his departure from Centre Court.

“I’m really proud of my effort,” Fearnley said.

“A little bit disappointed to come up with a loss, but I was playing the greatest tennis player of all time on Centre Court, Wimbledon, so it’s very difficult to be too disappointed.

“I’m going to give myself a tap on the back and be, like, ‘yeah, it was a great summer,’. I’ll go to dinner with my family tonight and we’ll talk about it.

“In the next couple of days it will fizzle out, and yeah, move on to the next.

Novak Djokovic stretches to hit a backhand
Novak Djokovic stretches to hit a backhand (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s just the start. I’ve been out of college for a bit over a month.

“In terms of the future, I don’t know where my ranking is really at right now. I think I’m on 220, so I think I’m into (US Open) qualies as of now, if I’m not mistaken, but I’m not so sure.

“I think I’m going to go over to the States and play some of the challengers there. Hopefully get into Newport 250 in qualifying and yeah, just excited to get back playing.”