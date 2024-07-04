Andy Murray honoured on Centre Court as he nears end of Wimbledon career

A tearful Andy Murray was honoured on Centre Court in one of the final moments of his Wimbledon career.

The 37-year-old was given a hero’s reception as he began his last appearance alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles but the pair were beaten by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

Murray still has mixed doubles to come with Emma Raducanu but the All England Club took the opportunity to celebrate his historic career.

Sue Barker hugs Andy Murray (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Loud cheers greeted the return to Centre Court of Sue Barker along with greats of the game like John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova and Murray’s great rival Novak Djokovic.

But the loudest ovation was, of course, reserved for Murray, who could not hold back the tears after a video montage telling the story of his career, with contributions from Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, played on the screens.

“The last few years have been hard for me but I think hard for (my team),” an emotional Murray told Barker.

You made us dream.You made us believe.You made us cry.And you made us proud.

“Yeah, it has obviously been hard for all of us. The injuries have been tough, quite significant injuries and we’ve worked extremely hard just to be on the court competing. Probably not at the level any of us wanted, but we tried.

“It was obviously really special (to play with Jamie). We never got chance to do it before and the way things worked out, there was a chance. Jamie’s usual partner played with Neal Skupski, he asked me and it was a bit of a race to get out here. Physically it wasn’t easy but I am glad we did it.

“Look it is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant.

Andy Murray celebrates winning a point in trademark fashion (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

In a video published by Wimbledon earlier, Murray was filmed writing a postcard to himself as a wild-haired teenager about to make his first appearance.

“Number one: Get a haircut. Number two: Get some clothes that fit. And three: Try to enjoy it, it will be gone before you know it,” he wrote.

Nearly 20 years later, Murray’s final rodeo on the most important stage of all has arrived. Denied the chance to play singles by his troublesome back, the Scot fittingly signed up for a fraternal pairing before adding mixed doubles.

"Dear Andy…" ✍️ @andy_murray pens a note to his younger self, with some advice for his Wimbledon debut ✨

The excitement fizzing around Centre Court was reminiscent of the atmosphere before a final rather than a first-round doubles match, which are usually relegated to the outside courts in the gloaming.

The brothers’ father Willie made a rare appearance in their support box along with mother Judy, Andy’s wife Kim and his oldest two daughters, eight-year-old Sophia and six-year-old Edie.

As the doors opened to welcome the players on to the court, the packed crowd rose together to acclaim the two-time singles champion.

Kim, second left, and Judy Murray, right, were there to support along with Andy Murray’s oldest two daughters (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

The tennis seemed almost incidental, but it would go against everything that has made Andy so loved and respected if his main priority was not trying to win the match.

It took less than three games for the 37-year-old to wince and hold his lower back after an awkward movement but he quickly shrugged it off, and there was nothing to choose between the pairs until the tie-break, when the Australian duo saved a set point before taking their first opportunity.

A collective groan grew louder when Andy faced three break points in the opening game of the second set but he saved all of them and then let out a huge roar when the brothers clinched the first break of serve.

The Murrays are unbeaten together in Davis Cup but the last of those matches came nearly eight years ago and they were not always in sync here. A break up quickly shifted to a break down and, soon after, a 7-6 (6) 6-4 defeat.