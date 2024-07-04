‘Can Norrie win Wimbledon?’ – Nick Kyrgios impressed by battle of Britain winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Can Norrie win Wimbledon?’ – Nick Kyrgios impressed by battle of Britain winner

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie impressed with his display against British number one Jack Draper (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie impressed with his display against British number one Jack Draper (John Walton/PA)

Nick Kyrgios was so impressed with Cameron Norrie’s statement win over new British number one Jack Draper he posed the question: “Can Norrie win Wimbledon?”

Former finalist Kyrgios was commentating for the BBC as Norrie confidently beat his compatriot, who overtook him to become the country’s top-ranked man last month, 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6).

Norrie said: “I love that from Nick. Yeah, he has a good eye for tennis. Hopefully he saw that I was playing well today.

“I was happy with the way I was playing. Nick was happy with the way I was playing. That means a lot from him.”

Norrie arrived in SW19 in no sort of form but he was pumped up and looked out to prove a point to his young rival.

However, he added: “I was just really enjoying my tennis, the way I was moving, hitting the ball. I was winning a lot of tough rallies, especially in the tie-break. It was nice to win a tie-break, especially the first set. It was a big one.

“I was more just happy with the level I was playing. I was feeling it. I was feeling good. I was really enjoying the tennis, enjoying moving the way I was, hitting the ball the way I was. That’s why I was fired up more than anything.”

Jack Draper (left) and Cameron Norrie shake hands after their match
Jack Draper (left) and Cameron Norrie shake hands after their match (John Walton/PA)

Norrie is a former world number eight and was a semi-finalist here just two years ago, but his results have nosedived this season and he has dropped outside the top 40.

However, this was a stunning – if surprising – reminder of his Wimbledon pedigree in the first meeting of the men’s British numbers one and two at a grand slam since Tim Henman beat Greg Rusedski in the 2002 Australian Open.

Norrie will face fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who he has never beaten in five attempts but who he pushed to five sets in Australia in January.

Draper, seeded at a grand slam for the first time, has yet to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

“Cam, as I know him, he’s an incredible competitor,” said the 22-year-old. “He would have wanted to come out there and really, really play well and beat me. That’s what he did.

Jack Draper lies on his back with his feet touching the net
Jack Draper was beaten by his British rival (John Walton/PA)

“Obviously with the form he’s been in, I thought he’d be a bit lower on confidence.

“But coming out there, I thought he served great. His backhand was world class. I haven’t played many players like that this year who have hit their backhand the way he hit it.

“Just his overall game was rock solid and very tough to beat.

“Maybe part of that is linked to him exposing my weaknesses and making me feel uncomfortable. All credit to him, he played great. I hope he carries on in the tournament and keeps on winning and keeps Britain’s hopes alive.”