Euro 2024 day 22: Spain clash with hosts Germany as quarter-finals get under way

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals get under way on Friday when hosts Germany face Spain in Stuttgart.

Later, France and Portugal meet in Hamburg, with Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo set to go head to head at the Volksparkstadion.

England, meanwhile, continue preparations for Saturday’s showdown with Switzerland.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 22 of the European Championship.

Nagelsmann – it’s just another game

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has confidence his squad can stand up to the challenge of Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)

After seeing off Denmark in the last 16, Germany will again carry the weight of an expectant nation when they tackle in-form Spain in Stuttgart.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann understands the additional focus on his side, but insists the players must not allow anything to distract them from the job in front of them.

“It is one of the more important games, without a doubt, but our preparations have been identical (to previous games),” Nagelsmann said.

“Everything is staying the same – and that has nothing to do with superstition.

“We are well prepared and confident we can put in a good performance.”

La Roja roll on

Will Spain manager Luis de la Fuente still be smiling after facing Germany? (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain have coasted through to the last eight, with three straight wins to top Group B and then ending the hopes of Georgia with an impressive 4-1 victory in Cologne.

Despite those performances, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente feels his side must expect a stern test against the tournament hosts.

“It could have been the final, but I think it will be an even game on a footballing level,” he said.

“The closer you get to the final, only the best remain. Nothing is free here.

“Whoever goes through will go through because they are a great team, but in football, the best team doesn’t always go through.”

Mbappe ready to make his own mark

Next challenge: 𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗚𝗔𝗟 🇵🇹 in the 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀! 👊 🔜 Tune in on Friday at 21:00 🕘#FiersdetreBleus | #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/2DsYOOdSF5 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) July 2, 2024

France striker Kylian Mbappe wants to create his own history for club and country as he prepares to face Portugal’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo spent nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid – and the arrival of Mbappe this summer is viewed in the same bracket in terms of a high-profile player signing at his peak.

Mbappe, though, wants to keep things in perspective.

“I think it is about appreciation rather than envy, what he was, what he is,” Mbappe said.

“I am following my own path; my dream of playing at Real Madrid is becoming a reality, but I’m not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano’s story.

Kylian Mbappe (left) is Real Madrid’s new superstar forward, but he wants to make his own history and not emulate Cristiano Ronaldo (Thibault Camus, AP)

“His CV speaks for itself and I have total respect for him, but I hope tomorrow he is not as happy as it is us going to the semi-finals.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, meanwhile, has dismissed the criticism levelled at their side after the underwhelming penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the last 16.

“I think we run a lot of risks,” Martinez said. “There are a lot of stats which show our team is getting there – but it is true we need to score the chances we get.”

England ready to kick on

John Stones wants to excite the nation and make history as England look to use the great escape act against Slovakia as the “turning point” in their quest for glory at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s star-studded side stumbled through the group stage and looked all set to be coming home before a stunning stoppage-time equaliser from Jude Bellingham sent the last-16 tie to extra time where captain Harry Kane headed in a winner.

Switzerland now await in Saturday’s Dusseldorf quarter-final and Manchester City defender Stones knows England need to kick on.

“We’ve got to try and bring that (feelgood factor) back – and that comes with winning, playing well, exciting the nation,” Stones said.

“We know that they are behind us and that’s an incredible feeling in itself, but to not be performing at our peak or as good as we know we can be is frustrating.

“But to get over the line in difficult moments not playing well, only leads us to improve and get better and keep striving to play better and hopefully it will be a turning point.”

Kylian Mbappe is set to take centre stage for France against Portugal in Hamburg on Friday(UEFA Handout/PA)

Who’s up next?

Spain v Germany, ITV1, 1700

Portugal v France, BBC One, 2000