Argentina survive Copa America scare to beat Ecuador on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Argentina survive Copa America scare to beat Ecuador on penalties

By Press Association
Players of Argentina celebrate defeating Ecuador in a penalty shootout (Julio Cortez/AP)
Players of Argentina celebrate defeating Ecuador in a penalty shootout (Julio Cortez/AP)

Emiliano Martinez spared Lionel Messi’s blushes as Argentina survived a scare to beat Ecuador on penalties and book a place in the Copa America semi-finals.

Messi missed the defending champions’ opening penalty, but Martinez saved Ecuador’s first two efforts and Nicolas Otamendi found the net to secure the 4-2 victory.

Normal time had ended 1-1, Kevin Rodriguez having equalised for Ecuador in the 91st minute and the underdogs still had to time to carve out a golden opportunity to snatch victory.

Ecuador enjoyed the best of the opening half hour, Jeremy Sarmiento forcing an early save from Martinez while Angelo Preciado clipped Enner Valencia’s cross over the bar.

Copa America Soccer Argentina Ecuador
Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stops a penalty shot by Ecuador’s Angel Mena (Kevin M Cox/AP)

Gradually, Argentina started to assert some control and went ahead after 34 minutes as Messi’s corner was flicked on and Lisandro Martinez was left unmarked to head in at the back post.

They missed a golden chance to double the lead before the break as Enzo Fernandez fired wide after Ecuador lost possession at the back.

But Ecuador again started the second half strongly, Enner Valencia sending Martinez the wrong way from the spot only to roll his effort against the post after Rodrigo De Paul was ruled to have handled a deflected corner.

Ecuador continued to press. but had to wait until stoppage time before equalising as Rodriguez glanced his header from John Yeboah’s cross into the net – the goal standing after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

They could have clinched the win in the remaining time, Jordy Caicedo heading wide as he arrived late to meet a cross.

With no extra-time, the match headed to penalties and Messi’s cheeky chip down the middle only found the top of the bar.

But Martinez came to his rescue, saving from Angel Mena and Alan Minda and there was no coming back for Ecuador.