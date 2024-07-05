On this day in 2008: Venus Williams beats sister Serena to win Wimbledon title

Venus Williams beat sister Serena 7-5 6-4 to win her fifth Wimbledon title on this day in 2008.

The then 28-year-old became one of only four players to lift the trophy five times or more in the modern era with a straight-sets victory over her sister, who beat her in two previous Wimbledon finals in 2002 and 2003.

In the first set, Serena was quicker out of the traps and surged into 4-2 lead, but Venus fought back to 4-4 and it looked likely to head to a tie-break before Venus broke at 6-5 to snatch the first set in 53 minutes.

Celebrations were muted following the final (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Both sisters brought their A-game to the Wimbledon showpiece in a set which featured 38 winners and only 13 unforced errors.

Serena looked to level and was first to strike in the second set after breaking to take a 2-1 lead after a 14-minute game but Venus hit straight back.

After seeing one break-point opportunity slip through her fingers at 3-2, Venus did not have to wait long and struck at 5-4 to claim a first win over her sister in a Grand Slam final since the 2001 US Open.

It was Venus’ fifth Wimbledon title (Fiona Hanson/PA)

There was plenty of respect between the pair following the conclusion of the match.

As quoted on BBC, Venus said: “I can’t believe that it’s five. When you’re in the final against Serena, five seems so far away. She played so awesome so it was really a task.”

Venus reached the final on two more occasions but failed to win either. The pair met again in the 2009 Wimbledon final and Serena got revenge with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 win.