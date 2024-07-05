Emiliano Martinez ‘not ready to go home’ in Copa America shootout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emiliano Martinez ‘not ready to go home’ in Copa America shootout

By Press Association
Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, left, and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after Ecuador’s Enner Valencia missed a penalty (Kevin M Cox/AP)
Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, left, and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after Ecuador’s Enner Valencia missed a penalty (Kevin M Cox/AP)

Emiliano Martinez said he was “not ready to go home” after producing two key penalty saves which earned Argentina a place in the Copa America semi-finals.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper saved from Ecuador’s Angel Mena and Alan Minda in a 4-2 penalty shootout win after Lionel Messi had missed Argentina’s first penalty. The match ended as a 1-1 draw in normal time.

“I wasn’t ready to go home,” said Martinez, who was full of praise for Ecuador.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks up after missing to score in a penalty shootout against Ecuador (Julio Cortez/AP)

“This team deserved to advance. They complicated us a lot. They played a great match, very physical. We knew they were one of the top rivals in Copa America.”

Lisandro Martinez headed the defending champions ahead midway through the first half before Kevin Rodriguez equalised in the first minute of stoppage time.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted he “did not enjoy the win”.

“Our goalkeeper came up clutch,” he said. “We have reached the semis and given the great level of performance of every national team, I think it’s a great achievement.”

Scaloni said he felt Messi, who missed the previous match due to a leg injury, “finished the match well”.

Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez Bas said the performance had shown his team “can compete against any opponent”.

“The quarter-finals had us playing against the most difficult opponent and I thought we delivered well,” he said.