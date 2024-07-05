Football rumours: Marseille look to beat Lazio in race for Mason Greenwood

What the papers say
Marseille appear in pole position to land Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. The Daily Mail says the French side are confident they can outbid Lazio’s £17 million offer for the 22-year-old.
Heading the other way, United are close to bringing in another young talent. The Daily Mirror reports they are near to signing 16-year-old Slovakian winger Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.
Newcastle United’s move to bring in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, has collapsed, according to The Daily Telegraph. The transfer has stalled with Newcastle unable to offload striker Callum Wilson.
Chelsea could be able to land Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen for a reduced fee. The Metro reports that Napoli have told the Blues they are willing to lower their £110.8 million asking price for 25-year-old.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Ederson: The Manchester City goalkeeper has been linked Al-Nassr with a fee in excess of £30 million likely for the Brazil international, according to Talksport.
Cedric Soares: Ajax, Nice, Rennes and Olympiakos are among clubs keen on the 32-year-old Portuguese defender, according to the Evening Standard, who is out of contract at Arsenal.