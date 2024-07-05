Football rumours: Marseille look to beat Lazio in race for Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Marseille look to beat Lazio in race for Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood has been linked with a number of clubs (PA)
Mason Greenwood has been linked with a number of clubs (PA)

What the papers say

Marseille appear in pole position to land Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. The Daily Mail says the French side are confident they can outbid Lazio’s £17 million offer for the 22-year-old.

Heading the other way, United are close to bringing in another young talent. The Daily Mirror reports they are near to signing 16-year-old Slovakian winger Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United v Everton – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (PA)

Newcastle United’s move to bring in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, has collapsed, according to The Daily Telegraph. The transfer has stalled with Newcastle unable to offload striker Callum Wilson.

Chelsea could be able to land Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen for a reduced fee. The Metro reports that Napoli have told the Blues they are willing to lower their £110.8 million asking price for 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City Training Session – City Football Academy – Monday 12th February
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (PA)

Ederson: The Manchester City goalkeeper has been linked Al-Nassr with a fee in excess of £30 million likely for the Brazil international, according to Talksport.

Cedric Soares: Ajax, Nice, Rennes and Olympiakos are among clubs keen on the 32-year-old Portuguese defender, according to the Evening Standard, who is out of contract at Arsenal.