Prince of Wales to attend England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland

The Prince of Wales will attend England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Prince, who is the president of the Football Association, will be present to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in Dusseldorf as they seek to secure a place in the semi-finals.

He has already attended one of England’s games at the tournament, the group-stage draw with Denmark in Frankfurt.

Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @England! Quarter finals here we come! W https://t.co/4KaJkJcWAa — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 30, 2024

Despite progressing to the last eight, England have failed to click into gear at the finals so far and face a Swiss team which comfortably eliminated holders Italy in the last 16.

It has been reported Southgate is considering a change in formation to a back three in a bid to improve England’s fortunes.

Southgate’s team were seconds away from going out in the last round before a Jude Bellingham overhead kick took their match against Slovakia to extra-time.