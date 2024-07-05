No absentees for England ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final By Press Association July 5 2024, 11:22am July 5 2024, 11:22am Share No absentees for England ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5032235/no-absentees-for-england-ahead-of-euro-2024-quarter-final/ Copy Link Luke Shaw, centre, has yet to play a minute at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA) England’s full squad travelled on the eve of the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland. Gareth Southgate’s side head to Dusseldorf looking to set-up a semi-final clash against Turkey or the Netherlands. All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Friday before travelling to the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. We’re live at the #ThreeLions’ basecamp as all 26 players train ahead of tomorrow’s quarter-final with Switzerland! 💪 https://t.co/q83MKkG2D7— England (@England) July 5, 2024 Impressive centre-back Marc Guehi serves a one-match ban against Switzerland having picked up two bookings across his four starts. Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring issue in February. Jordan Pickford will join manager Southgate at Friday evening’s pre-match press conference.