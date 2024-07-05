Captain-referee dialogue extended to all UEFA competitions after Euros ‘success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Captain-referee dialogue extended to all UEFA competitions after Euros ‘success’

By Press Association
Captain-only dialogue with referees at Euro 2024 will be rolled out to all UEFA competitions after European football’s governing body deemed it a success (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Captain-only dialogue with referees at Euro 2024 will be rolled out to all UEFA competitions after European football’s governing body deemed it a success (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A Euro 2024 initiative to restrict dialogue with referees solely to a team’s captain will be rolled out across all UEFA competitions in the coming season, European football’s governing body has said.

UEFA hailed the “success” of the initiative in a media release issued on Friday, under which any other player approaching the referee is yellow-carded for dissent. The approach mirrors a similar proposal being trialled by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in an effort to improve player behaviour and respect towards referees.

Now competitions like the men’s and women’s Champions League will adopt the same approach in 2024-25.

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson speaks to referee Clement Turpin during his side's defeat to Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024
Scotland captain Andy Robertson’s dialogue with French referee Clement Turpin was praised by UEFA referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The success of this new approach, understood by the actors of the game and welcomed by the public opinion as unquestionable progress for the image of football, boosts our confidence that this is the way forward. Fair play and respect are values that football, the most popular game in the world, must convey to our societies,” a UEFA release stated.

“Starting with the new season of UEFA club competitions ready to kick off next week, this approach will therefore be extended to all matches in UEFA competitions.”

Where a captain is the goalkeeper, teams must nominate a single outfield player to be the one designated to communicate with the referee.

UEFA referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti spoke positively about the initiative in a briefing held at the end of the group stage, highlighting in particular dialogue between Scotland captain Andy Robertson and French referee Clement Turpin during the opening game against Germany, which took place while VAR reviewed a penalty award for the hosts and a red card for Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for dangerous play.

UEFA reported there had been 166 yellow cards shown in the group phase at Euro 2024, compared to just 98 at Euro 2020.