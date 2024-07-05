Arne Slot: ‘Big shoes to fill’ as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arne Slot: ‘Big shoes to fill’ as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool

By Press Association
Arne Slot during his first press conference since taking charge at Liverpool (Carl Markham/PA)
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he has “big shoes to fill” succeeding Jurgen Klopp but believes winning matches would be the best way to start.

Slot has the unenviable task of following nine seasons of success under the likeable German, who won a first Premier League title in 30 years and reached three Champions League finals, winning one.

Klopp’s affinity with supporters was also a major factor during his reign and Slot said that was something he would have to develop, although success on the pitch would help.

“They are big shoes to fill but you can look at it as inheriting a squad and a team which has a winning culture,” he said at his first press conference.

“One of the reasons to come here – and there are always more reasons for this – but I do feel we have a really good squad, and as a manager you want to work at a club with good players with an opportunity to win something.

“The past has shown there is a possibility to win some trophies. I like to work with players and like to develop them but I like to win as well, and at this club there is an opportunity to win.

“It always helps to get to know the city but I think, as a manager, it helps even more if you win most of your games.

“If we do that in the best possible way it will probably give me some time as well, and if I have time then I can get to know the city a bit better.

“But it all starts with improving the team and winning as many games as we can.”

A change in the football structure at the club means the former Feyenoord boss is the first head coach in Liverpool’s history and he will work closely with their new sporting director Richard Hughes, who sat alongside him at the press conference.

Jurgen Klopp gestures to the crowd on his farewell appearance as Liverpool manager
Transfers will be the most significant area where the two need to be aligned but the Dutchman does not see it being an issue as he is used to working within similar set-ups.

“For me it is not a change, in Europe we work like this and I’ve worked at Feyenoord and my former clubs like this,” he added.

“There are not many clubs in the world where one person decides everything. It is a collaboration between many people.

“I don’t think there are many sporting directors who bring in players the manager or head coach doesn’t like and it is the other way around.”

Both Slot and Hughes spoke of the quality of the squad with which they were working but also of the need to make improvements.

However, the head coach would not specify where he wants to strengthen.

“Not in specific numbers. There is already a real good team, there were a few new signings last season,” he said.

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes shake hands
“So the longer a team plays together if there is a good head coach normally you will see things will improve.

“It is fortunate I am going to a club where normally not many transfers go out. At Feyenoord it was almost normal (that) eight, nine, 10 players left the club after every season so it is more difficult for a manager to get this progress.

“But here I am expecting him (Hughes) to keep most of our players and I think he wants that himself and from there we can only build.”

The emphasis on Hughes is to secure the futures of captain Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as all have entered the final 12 months of their contracts.

“Contractual situations I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about, these are private matters between club and players,” said Hughes.

“The only concern I and Arne have about these situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we are absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

On transfers, he added: “We need to improve, we need to improve on the training pitch and with the window open we will always be opportunistic if we can, if we can improve certain areas as we go we will look to do that.”