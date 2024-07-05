Lando Norris fastest in first practice for British Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris fastest in first practice for British Grand Prix

By Press Association
Lando Norris finished fastest in first practice (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris finished fastest in first practice (David Davies/PA)

Lando Norris bounced back from his collision with Max Verstappen to put his McLaren at the summit of Friday’s practice order for the British Grand Prix.

Norris, who on Thursday retracted his demand for Verstappen to apologise following their coming together in Austria last weekend, finished 0.134 seconds clear of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Oscar Piastri was third in the other McLaren before he broke down in the closing minutes. Piastri, 0.211 sec behind Norris, was able to limp back to the pits.

Verstappen took fourth spot in his Red Bull, three tenths back, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fifth and seventh respectively for Mercedes.

Norris has emerged as Verstappen’s closest title contender, and he might have arrived for his home race with three victories on the spin.

A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada last month. Norris said his sluggish getaway from pole position – where he dropped from first to third – at the ensuing round in Spain denied him another triumph. Norris then failed to finish in Spielberg after he collided with Verstappen as they duelled for the lead.

The British driver is 81 points behind Verstappen but his pace in the opening running at an overcast, and at times drizzly, Silverstone will provide him with hope of a maiden win on home soil.

Lando Norris finished first practice on top of the pile
Lando Norris finished first practice on top of the pile (David Davies/PA)

Norris survived a hairy moment after he was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid running into the back of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar – who was standing in for Sergio Perez – as the one-hour session came to a close.

Norris gesticulated with both hands at the 19-year old. “Sorry, mate, I couldn’t see him,” said Hadjar. The flashpoint is being investigated by the stewards.

The running was red-flagged with less than 10 minutes on the clock after Yuki Tsunoda beached his RB at Luffield.

Tsunoda lost control of his machine through the right-hander before spinning into the sandtrap.

British teenager Ollie Bearman, who on Thursday was confirmed as Britain’s fourth driver on the F1 grid in 2025, finished 14th, 1.116 sec off the pace and five tenths behind Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas.

Second practice gets under way at 17:00.