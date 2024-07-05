UEFA clears Manchester City and Manchester United to face Girona and Nice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UEFA clears Manchester City and Manchester United to face Girona and Nice

By Press Association
Manchester City have been cleared to face Girona, another club within the City Football Group, in next season’s Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City and Manchester United will be able to face Girona and Nice respectively in Europe next season after multi-club ownership conditions set by UEFA were met.

UEFA said on Friday that “significant changes” in the ownership arrangements at Girona and Nice meant they could now face the Manchester clubs in the Champions League and Europa League.

Girona and City are part of the City Football Group while Ineos – which has been in control of football operations at United since earlier this year – is the majority owner of Nice.

UEFA said CFG’s shareholding in Girona and Ineos’ stake in Nice had been transferred to independent trustees in a ‘blind trust’ structure.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group controls football operations at Manchester United, and owns a majority stake in Nice (Peter Byrne/PA)

UEFA revealed in May that, on an exceptional basis for next season only, blind trust arrangements would be acceptable.

United co-owner and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirmed last month that a blind trust would be used to comply with the rules for next season, but said it was not Ineos’ intention to sell its stake in Nice.

UEFA also said the clubs had agreed not to transfer players between them, permanently or on loan, or directly or indirectly, between now and September 2025.

The only exception will be deals agreed prior to UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) opening proceedings against the clubs.

The clubs also agreed not to conclude any co-operation, joint technical or commercial agreements between them or use any joint scouting or player database.

The shares will revert to the City Football Group and Ineos on July 1 next year, UEFA said.

Girona announced earlier this week that Simon Cliff, John MacBeath and Ingo Bank had stepped down from the club’s board. Three partners in UK law firm Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove – Matthew Shayle, Edward Hall and Paul Hunston – were approved as their replacements.